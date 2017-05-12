* OTP Bank Q1 earnings beat forecasts, adds to optimism * Budapest stocks near record, Bucharest highest since 2008 * Hungarian debt yields ease on dovish central bank stance By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 12 Central Europe's main stock indices tested multi-year highs on Friday as first-quarter corporate reports showed a rise in profits and an optimistic picture about the region's economies. Budapest led the gains. Its index rose 0.7 percent by 0832 GMT, approaching record highs, driven by a 2 percent surge of OTP Bank stocks to 6-week highs of above 8,400 forints. OTP has been rising from last week's 5-month lows at 7,724 forints amid hopes for good results. If it sticks above 8,400, technicals could boost it to 8,800 in two to three weeks, Equilor brokerage analyst Zoltan Varga said. OTP, Central Europe's biggest independent lender, reported a far bigger than expected jump in first-quarter net profits and retained an optimistic guidance. Several banks and other firms have reported upbeat results in the region as economies are growing at robust 3-4 percent annual rates and the process of cleaning bad loans from lenders' portfolios advances. The index of Warsaw-listed banks hit 2-year highs earlier this week. Warsaw's main index is also near 2-year highs, but its gains were trimmed on Friday by more than 5 percent fall in the stocks of Poland's biggest power group PGE. It retreated from 6-week highs after PGE reported a jump in net profits as expected, but said that it would freeze dividend payouts for 2016-2018 to retain funding for its development programme. Bucharest's stock index reached its highest levels for almost a decade. Regional currencies were rangebound, with the dinar firming slightly as the Serbian central bank was meeting and it was expected to keep the region's highest benchmark rate on hold at 4 percent. The forint and the crown traded near one-month highs and the zloty near two-year highs against the euro. Economic growth and good trade and current account balances mostly support regional currencies even though central banks have not showed signs that they could start to reverse years of monetary loosening any time soon. Hungarian government bond yields continued to drop by a few basis points. They have been declining for days, with their curve becoming flatter, after dovish comments from central bank deputy governor Marton Nagy at a conference in London, one trader said. Nagy's remarks that the bank may be able to push long-term BUBOR interbank rates lower showed that the bank, which "already has the largest dovish monetary conditions impulse" in emerging markets would not change its stance, Citi Group said in a note. "The Central Bank should remain very dovish, but denying any intention to curb HUF fluctuations," it added. CEE SNAPS AT 1032 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech 26.56 26.58 +0.1 1.68% crown 00 70 0% Hungary 310.2 310.1 -0.02 -0.46 forint 500 750 % % Polish 4.216 4.219 +0.0 4.44% zloty 5 3 7% Romanian 4.545 4.548 +0.0 -0.22 leu 0 3 7% % Croatian 7.428 7.426 -0.02 1.71% kuna 0 5 % Serbian 123.0 123.1 +0.0 0.24% dinar 500 550 9% Note: calculate previ close 1800 daily d from ous at CET change STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 1016. 1012. +0.3 +10. 08 81 2% 25% Budapest 34090 33858 +0.6 +6.5 .17 .88 8% 2% Warsaw 2368. 2364. +0.1 +21. 55 93 5% 59% Bucharest 8411. 8365. +0.5 +18. 05 02 5% 72% Ljubljana 782.4 789.1 -0.84 +9.0 5 1 % 4% Zagreb 1889. 1886. +0.1 -5.27 80 49 8% % Belgrade <.BELEX15 728.9 729.1 -0.03 +1.6 > 3 3 % 1% Sofia 654.7 654.2 +0.0 +11. 5 5 8% 65% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.04 -0.04 +062 -4bps > 6 6 bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.02 0 +028 +1bp > 8 bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.819 0 +041 +1bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.97 0.003 +264 +1bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.776 -0.02 +309 -1bps > bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.312 -0.04 +290 -4bps R> 7 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.34 0.42 0.52 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.19 0.25 0.33 0.16 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.765 1.785 1.82 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan)