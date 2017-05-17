* Polish bonds firm, central bank signals delay in rate
hikes
* Analysts see later Hungarian rate hike in poll
* Polish central bank says economy balanced, core CPI
moderate
(Recasts with Polish central bank comments, poll on Hungarian
central bank interest rates)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, May 17 Polish government bond prices
rose on Wednesday after the country's central bank indicated
that it may not start to lift interest rates next year as
analysts had predicted.
Tuesday's economic output figures from Central Europe had
triggered expectations that the central bank may strike a less
dovish tone at the policy meeting that ended on Wednesday.
But the bank kept rates on hold as expected and governor
Adam Glapinski said it might not need to hike rates until the
end of 2018. He said the economy was balanced, core inflation
remained low and the zloty was at the right levels.
Analysts had been forecasting a hike in the second quarter
of next year.
Polish government bonds extended the gains which they posted
after the finance ministry said on Tuesday that it would offer a
smaller amount than usual at its bond auction on Thursday.
Ten-year bond yields fell 9 basis points from Tuesday's
peak.
The zloty firmed 0.1 percent against the euro to 4.186 by
1501, near 21-month highs, while the Romanian leu
touched an eight-week low.
With worries over a U.S. political turmoil curbing risk
appetite, Central European currencies and stocks mostly faltered
after a rally following France's presidential election, in which
a centrist candidate saw off a far-right, eurosceptic rival.
Government bond auctions in Prague and Belgrade drew
sluggish demand as the Czechs offered illiquid papers and
investors in Serbia wanted higher yields.
Hungarian government bonds were treading water after a
rally, mainly in longer-dated bonds, helped by a decline in U.S.
debt yields and upbeat domestic and regional economic output
data.
Hungary's central bank is also expected to keep interest
rates on hold at its meeting on Tuesday, and analysts expect it
to add liquidity to domestic markets by further lowering its cap
on its 3-month deposit facility.
Analysts in a May 15-17 Reuters poll forecast that the
bank's record-low 0.9 percent base rate could remain unchanged
at least until the end of next year.
In a poll a month ago, analyst projected a rise in the rate
to 1.05 percent by the end of 2018.
Since then the region's states have released April figures
which have showed a retreat in inflation after a fast rise since
mid-2016.
CEE SNAPS AT 1701
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech 26.43 26.43 -0.02 2.16%
crown 50 10 %
Hungary 308.9 309.8 +0.2 -0.03
forint 100 150 9% %
Polish 4.185 4.190 +0.1 5.22%
zloty 5 7 2%
Romanian 4.565 4.550 -0.32 -0.66
leu 0 2 % %
Croatian 7.433 7.431 -0.02 1.64%
kuna 0 5 %
Serbian 123.0 123.1 +0.0 0.26%
dinar 300 050 6%
Note: calculate previ close 1800
daily d from ous at CET
change
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 1020. 1027. -0.63 +10.
64 12 % 75%
Budapest 34173 34078 +0.2 +6.7
.12 .47 8% 8%
Warsaw 2302. 2340. -1.63 +18.
21 34 % 19%
Bucharest 8456. 8454. +0.0 +19.
61 74 2% 36%
Ljubljana 783.6 780.2 +0.4 +9.2
4 4 4% 0%
Zagreb 1865. 1863. +0.1 -6.51
07 22 0% %
Belgrade <.BELEX15 732.8 730.8 +0.2 +2.1
> 3 9 7% 6%
Sofia 661.9 660.8 +0.1 +12.
7 7 7% 88%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0 0.184 +068 +20b
> bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.012 -0.00 +037 +5bp
> 5 bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.835 0.016 +046 +6bp
R> bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.968 0.003 +265 +2bp
> bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.765 -0.03 +312 +2bp
> 3 bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.332 -0.01 +295 +3bp
R> 5 bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.37 0.45 0.54 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.2 0.24 0.33 0.16
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.77 1.78 1.83 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
*************************************************
*************
(Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade/Jason
Hovet in Prague/Agnieszka Barteczko and Marcin Goclowski in
Warsaw; Editing by Catherine Evans)