* Fed comments on rate caution helps CEE assets
* Warsaw leads stock gains, JSW and PGNiG Q1 results help
* Hungarian bond sale draws strong demand on IRS
announcement
(Adds Polish central bank governor comments, Hungarian bond
auction results)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, May 25 Warsaw led Central European
equities higher on Thursday as emerging market stocks firmed
after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a cautious approach to
rate hikes and Polish energy firms PGNiG and JSW reported strong
earnings.
The prospect of slower U.S. rate hikes than had recently
been expected could trigger a flow of funds from dollar assets
into higher-yielding emerging markets, traders sad.
The zloty tested 21-month highs against the euro,
touching this week's strongest levels at 4.1716.
Polish central bank governor Adam Glapinski said the zloty
would remain resilient to expected monetary tightening in the
U.S. and the euro zone.
He said the zloty was at "competitive levels".
"Indeed, almost every gauge of real value points to its
undervaluation. For these reasons, the zloty will prove
resilient to any tapering," the governor said, in a commentary
published by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions
Forum.
Warsaw's blue-chip stock index jumped almost 1.5
percent at the opening but halved its gains by 1305 GMT,
although it was still outperforming its main Western European
counterparts.
Poland's dominant gas firm PGNiG and JSW,
the EU's biggest coking coal producer, reported higher than
expected first-quarter earnings.
PGN stocks jumped almost 5 percent and JSW firmed 3.7
percent.
Budapest's index firmed slightly, but stayed below
Monday's record levels as the shares of OTP Bank <OTPB.BU gained
1.1 percent, but drug maker Richter stocks retreated.
Hungarian bonds extended their gains, helped by robust
demand at Thursday's auctions, where the government sold bonds
worth 52 billion forints ($189.54 million), 15 billion forints
more than planned.
The bonds were sold at average yields below early secondary
market levels and retained their price gains in afternoon trade.
Demand was partly fuelled by an announcement from the
central bank that it would reopen interest rate swaps (IRS)
earlier used by commercial banks to hedge their government bond
buying.
The IRSs which will expire in February 2019 could mainly
help the short end of the yield curve, while all the Hungarian
bonds on offer could draw healthy demand, traders said.
Hungary's 3-year bonds, after heavy oversubscription at the
auction, traded at a yield of 0.78 percent, down 6 basis points
from Wednesday's fixing.
Rate setters told the Reuters Central & Eastern Europe
Investment Summit this week that Hungary and Poland would keep
monetary policy loose through to 2018, shrugging off rising
inflation, while the Czech central bank may be the region's
first to tighten later this year.
The forint traded at 307.74 against the euro, off
the three-month highs reached on Wednesday at 307.16.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1505 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.437 26.453 +0.06 2.16%
0 0 %
Hungary 307.74 307.81 +0.02 0.35%
forint 00 00 %
Polish zloty 4.1805 4.1817 +0.03 5.34%
%
Romanian leu 4.5505 4.5496 -0.02% -0.34%
Croatian kuna 7.4270 7.4273 +0.00 1.72%
%
Serbian dinar 122.67 122.69 +0.02 0.55%
00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 1010.7 1010.7 +0.01 +9.68
9 3 % %
Budapest 34324. 34251. +0.22 +7.26
89 21 % %
Warsaw 2342.0 2324.9 +0.74 +20.2
8 9 % 3%
Bucharest 8581.1 8549.0 +0.38 +21.1
7 6 % 2%
Ljubljana 791.12 788.54 +0.33 +10.2
% 5%
Zagreb 1853.2 1853.2 +0.00 -7.10%
1 6 %
Belgrade 736.47 735.64 +0.11 +2.66
% %
Sofia 658.37 660.74 -0.36% +12.2
7%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year -0.098 0.083 +057b +10bp
ps s
5-year -0.022 0.023 +034b +6bps
ps
10-year 0.793 -0.054 +042b -2bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.935 -0.008 +261b +1bps
ps
5-year 2.756 -0.017 +312b +2bps
ps
10-year 3.333 -0.002 +296b +3bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.36 0.44 0.52 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.19 0.23 0.29 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.757 1.78 1.825 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
($1 = 274.3500 forints)
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Bartosz
Chmielewski and Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Catherine
Evans and Ed Osmond)