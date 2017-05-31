* Poland to release Q1 GDP details, flash May CPI data * Polish CPI will be first May figure in the region * Annual CPI around 2 pct could lift zloty-analysts By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 31 Central European currencies were slightly weaker against the euro on Wednesday, ahead of key economic output and inflation figures from Poland. The forint, the Czech crown and the zloty gave up some of Tuesday's gains, easing by about 0.1 percent, but still trading near their strongest levels for months or years. Poland is due to release first-quarter gross domestic product details at 0800 GMT and a flash estimate of May inflation at 1200 GMT. While investors have closely watched what were the drivers of healthy growth of around 4 percent in the region, there is now more interest in the inflation figures. The Polish figure will be the first inflation release for May in the region where consumer inflation indices often move in tandem. April's lower-than-expected figures boosted the perceptions that most of the region's central banks will not lift interest rates any time soon despite a pick-up in economic growth. The zloty traded at 4.173 against the euro at 0716 GMT. A pick-up in investments in the data and inflation close to 2 percent could lift the zloty towards resistance levels near 4.16, "due to improving growth outlook, which is not accompanied by growing inflationary pressure and risk of rate hikes in coming quarters," Pekao SA analysts said in a note. Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said Poland's annual inflation probably stayed around the past months' typical levels of 2 percent. "The data should underscore the ongoing goldilocks status of the Polish economy with a strong, but not hot economy amidst a stable inflation rate," he said in a note. Polish 10-year bonds traded flat, at a yield of 3.2685 percent, near 7-month lows. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 0916 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 26.490 26.460 -0.11% 1.95% 0 5 Hungary 308.15 307.74 -0.13% 0.22% forint 00 50 Polish zloty 4.1730 4.1712 -0.04% 5.53% Romanian leu 4.5710 4.5711 +0.00 -0.79% % Croatian kuna 7.4130 7.4183 +0.07 1.92% % Serbian dinar 122.50 122.58 +0.07 0.69% 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1003.6 1006.1 -0.25% +8.90 2 5 % Budapest 34315. 34321. -0.02% +7.22 25 14 % Warsaw 2293.1 2292.2 +0.04 +17.7 7 7 % 2% Bucharest 8708.8 8688.5 +0.23 +22.9 4 0 % 2% Ljubljana 781.08 782.22 -0.15% +8.85 % Zagreb 0.00 1854.0 +0.00 -100.0 8 % 0% Belgrade 0.00 719.15 +0.00 -100.0 % 0% Sofia 663.89 659.35 +0.69 +13.2 % 1% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.188 0 +051b -1bps ps 5-year -0.1 0.027 +032b +3bps ps 10-year 0.766 0 +046b -1bps ps Poland 2-year 1.93 -0.019 +263b -3bps ps 5-year 2.708 0.013 +313b +1bps ps 10-year 3.283 -0.005 +298b -1bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.35 0.42 0.48 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.19 0.22 0.28 0.15 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.752 1.775 1.83 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************** **** (Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)