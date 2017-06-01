* Hungary reports record manufacturing PMI at 62.1, forint
jumps
* Polish, Czech PMIs lower than forecast, still show growth
* Czech crown retreats from 3-and-1/2-year high vs euro
* Lower-than-expected Czech PMI points to labour
shortage-analyst
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, June 1 The forint strengthened on
Thursday after Hungary's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) jumped
to a record high in May, underpinning that strong manufacturing
growth continues in Central Europe.
The index, at 62.1, was well above the 50-point mark which
separates contraction and expansion.
The Czech and Polish indices, at 56.4 and 52.7, were below
expectations but also indicated growth. The PMI data came on the
heels of strong first-quarter economic growth data, which showed
the emerging eastern economies of the EU outperformed the growth
of western peers.
The forint firmed 0.3 percent to 307.35 against
the euro by 0817 GMT, while the zloty gained 0.1
percent, to trade at 4.1813.
The stocks of Hungary's biggest lender, OTP rose
by 1.1 percent, lifting Budapest's main index, while most
other indices in the region dropped.
Hungarian government bonds moved sideways, with market
interest rates at the short end of the curve hovering near
record lows, one Budapest-based trader said.
While PMI data help the forint, the debt market usually
ignores them as the Hungarian central bank is expected to keep
interest rates low for years anyway.
"There is no chance for monetary policy tightening at all,"
the trader said.
Polish rate setters have also indicated that they are
unlikely to start to reverse years of monetary easing this year,
as a pick-up in economic growth leaves inflation moderate.
Wednesday's Polish data, which showed strong first-quarter
growth and lower-than-expected May inflation, underpinned
optimism over the economy which the PMI figures did nothing to
dispel.
"The main index is a little bit lower, but it is still
relatively high and points to an increase in activity," said
Adam Antoniak, senior economist at Bank Pekao.
The Czech index, the weakest since January, failed to boost
the crown. It eased 0.1 percent against the euro, drifting off
3-and-1/2-year highs hit at 26.335 on Wednesday, disappointing
investors sitting on a huge pile of crowns
They bought crowns worth tens of billions of euros before
the Czech central bank (CNB) removed a cap which had kept the
crown weaker than 27 versus the euro.
Weaker crown levels increase the odds of a CNB interest rate
hike later this year.
Analysts said the figures still showed solid growth, while
pointing to Central Europe's increasingly painful labour
shortage.
Czech unemployment is the lowest in the European Union. Many
firms complain that the labour shortage holds back growth.
Probably that impact pushed the PMI lower, said Komercni Banka
analyst Viktor Zeisel.
"We expect that it is the worse availability of labour
resulting in the necessity to raise wages," he said.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1017 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.380 26.362 -0.07% 2.38%
0 5
Hungary 307.35 308.27 +0.30 0.48%
forint 00 50 %
Polish zloty 4.1813 4.1845 +0.08 5.32%
%
Romanian leu 4.5665 4.5676 +0.02 -0.69%
%
Croatian kuna 7.4130 7.4155 +0.03 1.92%
%
Serbian dinar 122.28 122.40 +0.10 0.88%
00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 1001.4 1002.3 -0.09% +8.66
5 8 %
Budapest 34793. 34551. +0.70 +8.72
54 90 % %
Warsaw 2277.5 2281.1 -0.16% +16.9
3 8 2%
Bucharest 8769.4 8688.5 +0.93 +23.7
1 0 % 7%
Ljubljana 787.28 797.89 -1.33% +9.71
%
Zagreb 1852.2 1864.1 -0.64% -7.15%
1 7
Belgrade 724.11 725.85 -0.24% +0.94
%
Sofia 662.52 661.23 +0.20 +12.9
% 8%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year -0.156 0 +056b +0bps
ps
5-year -0.143 0.045 +029b +5bps
ps
10-year 0.669 -0.036 +036b -4bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.927 0.003 +264b +0bps
ps
5-year 2.664 0 +310b +0bps
ps
10-year 3.249 0.029 +294b +2bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.34 0.41 0.48 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.19 0.23 0.29 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.77 1.775 1.82 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
**********************************************************
****
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Koper
in Warsaw; Editing by Toby Chopra)