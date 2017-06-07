* Polish central bank seen holding fire, outlook comments
* Zloty off two-week lows, CEE currencies are rangebound
* Investors hold breath ahead of British vote, ECB meeting
* Romania to scale back wage hikes, leu marginally firms
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, June 7 The zloty traded off two-week
lows against the euro on Wednesday as investors waited to see if
comments from a Polish central bank meeting confirm an expected
delay in rate hikes.
Central European assets were rangebound ahead of key global
events on Thursday.
"The big events will be the British elections, the testimony
of (former FBI Director James) Comey (about last year's U.S.
elections), and the ECB's meeting," one Budapest-based fixed
income trader said.
Analysts in a Reuters poll last week unanimously projected
that the Polish bank could keep its main interest rate unchanged
at a record low 1.5 percent.
According to their median forecast, it could start to lift
interest rates in the third quarter of next year. A month ago
they had projected the second quarter.
The delay is seen due to recent data showing a retreat in
inflation in the region despite an economic pick-up, and dovish
comments from Polish rate setters.
The zloty, after drifting to a 2-week low on Tuesday past
the psychological line at 4.2 against the euro, was steady at
4.192 at 0828 GMT.
The forint eased 0.1 percent, after disappointing
Hungarian and Czech industrial output figures.
Output fell in April by 3 percent in annual terms in
Hungary, even though analysts had predicted a rise, while a 2.5
percent Czech decline was faster than forecasts.
Hungary's retail sales growth also slowed in April according
to data released on Tuesday.
Analysts said the output fall was at least partly caused by
fewer working days this year due to the Easter holidays.
But the sales of cars - the production of which is a key
industry in the region - has picked up again in Europe in May,
Takarekbank analyst Gergely Suppan said in a note.
"A likely pick-up in industrial output is also indicated by
PMI indices...," he said. "Output growth can accelerate to 6
percent this year, due to last year's low base and as new food,
tyre and car battery production capacities have stepped in."
The leu marginally firmed, to 4.5655 against the
euro, still near last month's 4-year highs.
Romania kept its first-quarter GDP growth estimate unchanged
at a robust 5.7 percent. Finance Minister Viorel Stefan said on
Tuesday that Romania would scale back public sector wage hikes
next year to ensure that it meets budget targets.
The leu's moderate reaction showed that markets remain
cautious as the government still plans wage hikes and tax cuts
that may boost the the budget deficit.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1028 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.334 26.332 -0.01% 2.56%
0 5
Hungary 308.28 308.00 -0.09% 0.18%
forint 00 00
Polish zloty 4.1920 4.1926 +0.01 5.05%
%
Romanian leu 4.5665 4.5675 +0.02 -0.69%
%
Croatian kuna 7.4075 7.4075 +0.00 1.99%
%
Serbian dinar 122.20 122.29 +0.07 0.94%
00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 1009.7 1005.9 +0.37 +9.56
3 6 % %
Budapest 34922. 34926. -0.01% +9.12
06 99 %
Warsaw 2321.3 2303.6 +0.77 +19.1
7 8 % 7%
Bucharest 8677.1 8707.4 -0.35% +22.4
8 3 7%
Ljubljana 792.56 798.33 -0.72% +10.4
5%
Zagreb 1824.2 1827.9 -0.20% -8.55%
2 1
Belgrade 718.82 720.38 -0.22% +0.20
%
Sofia 677.95 675.82 +0.32 +15.6
% 1%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year -0.095 -0.024 +064b -2bps
ps
5-year -0.13 0.044 +032b +3bps
ps
10-year 0.789 0 +053b +0bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.894 0.003 +263b +1bps
ps
5-year 2.625 0.016 +307b +1bps
ps
10-year 3.188 -0.003 +293b +0bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.34 0.41 0.47 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.2 0.26 0.33 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.753 1.767 1.81 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
**********************************************************
****
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by
Keith Weir)