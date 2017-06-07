* Zloty retreats and other CEE currencies are mixed
* Investors hold breath before British vote and ECB meeting
* Romania to scale back wage hikes; leu eases
(Recasts with Polish central bank decision and comments)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, June 7 The zloty weakened against the
euro on Wednesday as the Polish central bank kept interest rates
on hold and its governor reiterated that he did not expect them
to rise until the end of next year.
Central European assets were generally rangebound ahead of
key global events on Thursday.
"The big events will be the British elections, the testimony
of (former FBI Director James) Comey (about last year's U.S.
elections), and the ECB's meeting," one Budapest-based fixed
income trader said.
The Polish bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at a
record low 1.5 percent, as expected.
Analysts in a Reuters poll put the likely date of a rate
hike in the third quarter of 2018, after projecting the second
quarter a month ago.
But the bank's governor Adam Glapinski reiterated that he
personally expected that rates would not be raised until the end
of 2018. He also said the bank was not concerned about the
zloty's recent gains.
The zloty, after an initial rebound from two-week lows set
on Tuesday, eased 0.1 percent against the euro, hovering at the
4.2 psychological line.
It is still near the nine-month high of 4.1619 it hit last
month. Glapinski said consumer confidence was the highest in
Poland for 30 years, while inflation had stabilised and might
even fall slightly.
Elsewhere in the region, the forint eased 0.1
percent, after disappointing Hungarian and Czech industrial
output figures.
Output fell in April by 3 percent in annual terms in
Hungary, although analysts had predicted a rise. A 2.5 percent
Czech decline was more than forecast.
Analysts said the output fall was at least partly caused by
fewer working days due to the Easter holidays.
The leu eased 0.1 percent to 4.5735, trading near
last month's four-year highs.
Romania kept its first-quarter GDP growth estimate unchanged
at a robust 5.7 percent. Finance Minister Viorel Stefan said on
Tuesday Romania would scale back public sector wage hikes next
year to ensure it meets budget targets.
Markets remain cautious as the government still plans wage
hikes and tax cuts that may boost the the budget deficit.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1705 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.310 26.332 +0.09 2.65%
0 5 %
Hungary 308.18 308.00 -0.06% 0.21%
forint 00 00
Polish zloty 4.1957 4.1926 -0.08% 4.96%
Romanian leu 4.5735 4.5675 -0.13% -0.84%
Croatian kuna 7.4045 7.4075 +0.04 2.03%
%
Serbian dinar 122.31 122.29 -0.02% 0.85%
00 00
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 1005.6 1005.9 -0.03% +9.12
2 6 %
Budapest 35021. 34926. +0.27 +9.43
75 99 % %
Warsaw 2308.6 2303.6 +0.22 +18.5
4 8 % 2%
Bucharest 8686.6 8707.4 -0.24% +22.6
2 3 0%
Ljubljana 793.09 798.33 -0.66% +10.5
2%
Zagreb 1821.0 1827.9 -0.38% -8.71%
0 1
Belgrade 722.55 720.38 +0.30 +0.72
% %
Sofia 681.10 675.82 +0.78 +16.1
% 4%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year -0.071 0 +066b +0bps
ps
5-year -0.13 0.044 +033b +4bps
ps
10-year 0.789 0 +054b +1bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.905 0.003 +264b +1bps
ps
5-year 2.625 0.007 +308b +1bps
ps
10-year 3.19 -0.018 +294b -1bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.34 0.41 0.47 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.19 0.23 0.29 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.753 1.767 1.794 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Bartosz
Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing by Andrew Roche)