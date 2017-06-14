* Dovish Czech rate setter Tomsik says no hurry into rate hike * Czech crown retreats from strongest level for years * Czech PM's party leadership, Romanian PM's job are at risk * Investors watch Fed guidance rather than local politics By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 14 The Czech crown retreated from multi-year highs on Wednesday after Czech central bank (CNB) Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said its strength allows the bank not to rush into interest rate hikes. Central European assets were mostly rangebound as investors awaited a meeting of the Federal Reserve. The crown eased marginally, by less than 0.1 percent against the euro by 0808 GMT. But trading at 26.16, it was drifting away from overnight highs at 26.13, its strongest level since the CNB in April removed a cap at 27 on the currency, and also since late 2013 when the cap was introduced. The crown's strengthening, partly fuelled by expectations for a rebound in inflation and CNB rate hikes, received fresh impetus on Tuesday by recommendations from banks including Citigroup that investors should buy it. But Tomsik, who is regarded as a dovish rate setter, was quoted by the newspaper Hospodarske Noviny as saying that the crown had got stronger since the bank's latest outlook which indicated rates rising in the second half of 2017. "(This) means that we do not need to hurry quickly with raising rates," he said. Even a delay to the fourth quarter from the third would retain a gap with markets which have priced in a hike only for he second quarter of 2018, Komercni Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovski said, adding that Tomsik's comments were "somewhat surprising". "Market rates now (are) increasingly in a 'conundrum' mode," he said. An auction of Czech government bonds could draw average demand on Wednesday, he added. Investors in Prague usually ignore political events, such as a meeting of Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's party on Wednesday, which stands to lose elections in October, to discuss the party leadership. In Romania, the ruling Social Democrats also meet late on Wednesday to decide whether to reshuffle the government and possibly dismiss Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu. The leu eased a shade to 4.567 versus the euro. Investors in the region seek cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve's guidance over its rate hike cycle. The central bank is likely to go ahead with another 25-basis-point rate increase on Wednesday, the fourth hike of a rate increase cycle that started in December 2015. The zloty eased to 4.1945 against the euro. "We think that there is a risk that a Fed rate hike could exert negative pressure on the (zloty)," BZ BWK analysts said. "The tone of Fed after the meeting may create pressure for Polish IRS rates and bond yields to rise, and the holiday in Poland tomorrow may strengthen this reaction," they said. Stocks were rangebound in the region, but Budapest's main index hit another record high, briefly piercing the 36,000-point psychological level. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1008 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 26.160 26.141 -0.07% 3.24% 0 0 Hungary 306.10 306.23 +0.04 0.89% forint 00 50 % Polish zloty 4.1945 4.1933 -0.03% 4.99% Romanian leu 4.5670 4.5655 -0.03% -0.70% Croatian kuna 7.4020 7.4105 +0.11 2.07% % Serbian dinar 122.14 122.30 +0.13 0.99% 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1003.5 1001.3 +0.22 +8.89 4 0 % % Budapest 35880. 35588. +0.82 +12.1 64 70 % 2% Warsaw 2296.0 2302.4 -0.28% +17.8 4 1 7% Bucharest 8460.8 8446.2 +0.17 +19.4 6 3 % 2% Ljubljana 785.98 797.46 -1.44% +9.53 % Zagreb 1860.3 1854.5 +0.31 -6.74% 6 9 % Belgrade 719.46 719.93 -0.07% +0.29 % Sofia 680.82 681.05 -0.03% +16.1 0% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.067 -0.019 +063b -3bps ps 5-year -0.066 0.008 +037b +1bps ps 10-year 0.867 0.085 +060b +9bps ps Poland 2-year 1.943 0.042 +264b +3bps ps 5-year 2.6 0 +304b +0bps ps 10-year 3.174 0 +291b +0bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.34 0.43 0.51 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.19 0.23 0.29 0.15 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.754 1.79 1.82 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************** **** (Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig in Warsaw and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, editing by Louise Heavens)