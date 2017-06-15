* Dollar rebound, profit-taking, politics weaken currencies
* Romanian leu at 4-yr low amid fresh political uncertainty
* Markets shrug off Czech PM giving up party leadership
(Adds currency sell-off against dollar, fresh dealer and
analyst quotes)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, June 15 Central European currencies
eased on Thursday due to selling against the dollar after
hawkish comments from the Fed, profit-taking and political
turbulence in Bucharest and Prague.
"The weakening is caused by selling against the dollar,
because the Fed projected further rate hikes yesterday," one
Budapest-based dealer said. "This pulls them (regional
currencies) down against the euro as well."
In global markets, the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate
hike and guidance for more to come helped the dollar rebound
following a drop prompted by an unexpected slowing of U.S.
inflation and retail sales in May.
Dollar buying often weakens currencies in emerging markets,
including the European Union's eastern members.
The zloty led the fall in illiquid international
trade as domestic markets were closed due to a national holiday
in Poland. It shed 0.75 percent by 1309 GMT, to trade at 4-week
lows at 4.225.
The forint weakened by 0.7 percent.
The zloty is still near 2-year highs and the forint close to
8-month highs. Regional currencies and stocks are mostly
supported by robust growth and stability.
Budapest's main index led a fall triggered by risk
aversion on Thursday. It fell 0.9 percent, retreating from
Wednesday's record highs.
The Czech crown shed a quarter of percent.
Trading at 26.233, it is still near its strongest levels
since late 2013, touched on Wednesday. It is buoyed by a robust
economy and expectations for central bank rate hikes later this
year or next.
Investors in the Czech Republic usually shrug off domestic
political news, like Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's
announcement on Wednesday that he would step down as the leader
of his Social Democrat party.
Romania's ruling Social Democrats, meanwhile, withdrew their
support from their own government late on Wednesday, leading to
political turmoil. President Klaus Iohannis urged the ruling
party to resolve the crisis with a no-confidence vote in
parliament if Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu is unwilling to
resign.
The leu's reaction was muted, declining just 0.2 percent to
4.5895, off a four-year low touched at 4.592. It was
underperforming in the region even before the latest political
turmoil.
It has been under pressure over concerns that the leftist
government's wage hikes and tax cuts could boost the budget
deficit and stoke inflation by next year.
"Further (currency) appreciation is rather unlikely in the
coming months in our CEE universe, apart from the Czech
Republic, where monetary tightening could add to the strength of
the koruna," Erste analysts said in a note.
"The other end of the spectrum is Romania, where fiscal woes
could weigh on the currency in the coming quarters," they added.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1509 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.233 26.147 -0.33% 2.95%
0 0
Hungary 307.80 305.67 -0.69% 0.33%
forint 00 50
Polish zloty 4.2245 4.1929 -0.75% 4.25%
Romanian leu 4.5895 4.5808 -0.19% -1.19%
Croatian kuna 7.3980 7.4005 +0.03 2.12%
%
Serbian dinar 122.03 122.15 +0.10 1.08%
00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 997.09 1000.1 -0.31% +8.19
5 %
Budapest 35652. 35985. -0.93% +11.4
19 82 0%
Bucharest 8415.7 8477.1 -0.72% +18.7
7 2 8%
Ljubljana 786.18 788.60 -0.31% +9.56
%
Zagreb 1855.8 1854.5 +0.07 -6.97%
4 9 %
Belgrade 718.61 719.91 -0.18% +0.17
%
Sofia 683.72 681.81 +0.28 +16.5
% 9%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year -0.082 -0.034 +056b -9bps
ps
5-year -0.039 0.056 +035b -2bps
ps
10-year 0.86 0.077 +057b +2bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.34 0.41 0.5 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.19 0.23 0.28 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.765 1.78 1.81 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
**********************************************************
****
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by
Gareth Jones and Pritha Sarkar)