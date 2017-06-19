By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, June 19 Central European stock markets
rose on Monday following a convincing parliamentary majority for
President Emmanuel Macron in France which helped boost investor
sentiment across Europe.
Czech stocks gained around 1 percent putting the PX index
just above the psychological level of 1,000 points.
Komercni Banka shares led the rise, gaining 1.9
percent, and rebounding after hitting their lowest since
February last week after the central bank put higher capital
requirements on banks.
Hungarian stocks also jumped 1 percent, with OTP
shares gaining 1.3 percent by 0838 GMT and oil and gas
group MOL shares also rising as much as 1.6 percent.
"These gains in stocks are partly due to Macron's win
...sentiment is positive as Asian stock markets also look good,"
Zoltan Varga, an analyst at brokerage Equilor said.
He said shares of drug firm Richter also had room
to rise further towards 7,600 forints per share from 7,241
forints on Monday, after it rose to historic highs last week.
Central European bourses have soared to new highs this year
helped by a strong performance of the region's economies, and
good prospects for this year and next.
Riding the positive sentiment, Hungarian road transport firm
Waberer's International launched an initial public offering
(IPO) in Budapest on Monday, in which it plans to raise about 45
million euros in capital to help finance its purchase of Polish
peer Link.
Polish stocks also gained 1.1 percent in early trade.
Meanwhile, currencies across the region were little changed.
The Serbian dinar, which hit 17-month highs against the euro
last week, gained a further 0.15 percent on Monday.
The dinar is mainly helped by fiscal reforms and to some
extent also the nomination of a new prime minister Ana Brnabic,
who is seen as business-friendly.
A dealer with a Belgrade-based bank said the dinar "was
bolstered by seasonal demand, lending in dinars, more euros from
Serbs working abroad and because overall good state fiscal
performance."
The fundamental support to the dinar is the fiscal reforms
which secured a budget surplus worth 1.2 percent of GDP in the
first quarter of 2017 instead of a deficit agreed with the
International Monetary Fund.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1019 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.225 26.192 -0.12% 2.98%
0 5
Hungary 307.80 307.77 -0.01% 0.33%
forint 00 50
Polish zloty 4.2145 4.2092 -0.13% 4.49%
Romanian leu 4.5825 4.5836 +0.02 -1.04%
%
Croatian 7.3970 7.3977 +0.01 2.14%
kuna %
Serbian 121.82 122.00 +0.15 1.26%
dinar 00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 1000.2 990.77 +0.95 +8.53
2 % %
Budapest 35870. 35512. +1.01 +12.0
68 47 % 9%
Warsaw 2327.1 2304.5 +0.98 +19.4
1 0 % 7%
Bucharest 8469.6 8467.6 +0.02 +19.5
3 7 % 4%
Ljubljana 782.74 784.23 -0.19% +9.08
%
Zagreb 1855.9 1857.8 -0.11% -6.96%
1 7
Belgrade 707.18 710.41 -0.45% -1.42%
Sofia 685.68 685.12 +0.08 +16.9
% 2%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year 0.024 0.063 +068b +4bps
ps
5-year -0.02 0.018 +038b +1bps
ps
10-year 0.946 0.051 +066b +5bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.934 -0.007 +259b -3bps
ps
5-year 2.573 -0.045 +297b -5bps
ps
10-year 3.157 -0.013 +287b -2bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.34 0.42 0.51 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.19 0.22 0.28 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.75 1.765 1.792 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
*********************************************************
*****
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Aleksandar
Vasovic in Belgrade; Editing by)