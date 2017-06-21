BUDAPEST, June 21 The Romanian leu
firmed up to 0.2 percent on Wednesday, edging away from
4-1/2-year lows, as Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu's dismissal
in a parliamentary no-confidence vote raised prospects of a
stable governing majority.
Romania's ruling leftists overwhelmingly voted to oust
Grindeanu's six-month-old government on Wednesday, opening the
way for a new cabinet with a comfortable parliament majority
over the next few weeks.
"Some political uncertainties have dissipated ... the no
confidence vote revealed that there is a parliamentary majority
that can support a new government, theoretically," said Ciprian
Dascalu, chief economist at ING Bank in Bucharest.
The Social Democrat Party (PSD) and a coalition partner
withdrew support for Grindeanu a week ago saying he had failed
to roll out their governing programme, leaving his fate in the
balance.
At 1217 GMT, the leu was 0.15 percent stronger on the day,
off earlier session highs. However, recent falls still left the
unit the worst performer in central Europe, down 1.2 percent
since the start of the year. Other regional currencies also
firmed.
The forint was a shade stronger, pulling back from
a one-month-low caused by Tuesday's decision by the National
Bank of Hungary (NBH) to push more funds than expected from its
three-month deposits into the economy to help cut borrowing
costs.
The NBH, seen as the most dovish central bank in central
Europe, also lowered its inflation forecasts for the next two
years and affirmed its readiness to ease monetary conditions
further if below-target inflation persists.
"This supports our call of limited HUF appreciation
potential going forward as the (NBH) will remain reluctant to
end its expansionary monetary policy," analysts at Raiffeisen
Bank said in a note.
"We would expect to see HUF underperforming its peers PLN
(Polish zloty) and CZK (Czech crown) over the coming months as
their central banks are expected to tighten monetary policy
earlier."
Before Tuesday's policy meeting, analysts polled by Reuters
had forecast the Hungarian base rate staying unchanged at least
until the second quarter of 2019.
Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying
on Wednesday that the strength of the crown, trading on the
strong side of its former cap on its value at 27 to the euro,
could be a reason for a slower rise in interest rates.
A currency dealer said the crown was likely to stay in a
range between 26.150-26.450 in the coming days.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1417 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.260 26.339 +0.30 2.84%
0 0 %
Hungary 309.05 309.16 +0.04 -0.07%
forint 00 50 %
Polish zloty 4.2360 4.2445 +0.20 3.96%
%
Romanian leu 4.5905 4.5975 +0.15 -1.21%
%
Croatian 7.4180 7.4195 +0.02 1.85%
kuna %
Serbian 121.62 121.79 +0.14 1.42%
dinar 00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 993.72 998.21 -0.45% +7.82
%
Budapest 35896. 35989. -0.26% +12.1
47 69 7%
Warsaw 2290.2 2302.8 -0.54% +17.5
9 3 8%
Bucharest 8353.3 8376.5 -0.28% +17.9
7 0 0%
Ljubljana 790.92 790.35 +0.07 +10.2
% 2%
Zagreb 1855.8 1856.0 -0.01% -6.97%
1 3
Belgrade 704.04 703.95 +0.01 -1.86%
%
Sofia 683.85 687.32 -0.50% +16.6
1%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year 0.048 0 +068b -1bps
ps
5-year -0.031 0.012 +036b +0bps
ps
10-year 0.935 0.04 +067b +4bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.955 -0.06 +258b -7bps
ps
5-year 2.627 -0.016 +302b -3bps
ps
10-year 3.207 0.039 +294b +4bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.34 0.41 0.5 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.19 0.215 0.255 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.75 1.764 1.793 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
*********************************************************
*****
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Radu-Sorin Marinas; Writing by
Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Pritha Sarkar)