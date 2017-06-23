By Krisztina Than and Luiza Ilie
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, June 23 The Romanian leu
regained some ground and stabilized on Friday after the ruling
Social Democrats toppled their prime minister this week and now
plan to form a new government.
The ruling party will propose a new prime minister to the
president on Monday and, if he endorses the candidate, a new
government could be formed within days, reducing political
uncertainty.
If President Klaus Iohannis, a centrist, rejects the new -
as yet unknown - candidate, more instability and prolonged
policy gridlock could follow, analysts said. This could boost
volatility in local markets and weigh on the leu.
On Friday the leu firmed 0.2 percent to trade at
around 4.57 to the euro, but was still hovering around its
weakest levels since 2012 of 4.599 hit earlier this week.
"EUR/RON hovers at elevated levels not seen since 2012 on
political uncertainty and the concerns regarding fiscal
discipline," Raiffeisen said in a note.
"With consultations starting on Monday to form a new
government and with the uncertainty how the President could
react to any nominee, the leu is expected to remain volatile
over the coming week."
Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu fell in a no-confidence vote
initiated by his own party, which is controlled by political
adversary Liviu Dragnea.
Dragnea is expected to come up with a new candidate by
Monday in time for Iohannis to consider his choice.
Iohannis has said he will only approve a candidate who has a
clean criminal record - something that prevents Dragnea, who has
a conviction for vote rigging, from taking the top job himself.
Other currencies in the region moved little.
"The sell-off of the Polish currency, which had been seen
since the start of the week was halted on Thursday. The zloty
showed some gains against the euro and the dollar," BZ WBK
analysts in a note.
"While in the morning EURPLN went above 4.26, another
positive monthly data on budget performance and a successful
switch auction helped the zloty to turn the tide."
Poland posted the smallest central budget deficit in at
least 18 years in the first five months of 2017 as value added
tax (VAT) revenue jumped by a nearly a third compared to the
previous year, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
Stocks around the region opened in the black, but were
moderately in negative territory by around 0829 GMT.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0944 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
bid close change in 2017
Czech crown 26.3120 26.3010 -0.04% 2.64%
Hungary 309.3600 309.420 +0.02% -0.17%
forint 0
Polish zloty 4.2430 4.2442 +0.03% 3.79%
Romanian leu 4.5675 4.5780 +0.23% -0.71%
Croatian 7.4140 7.4181 +0.06% 1.90%
kuna
Serbian 121.5400 121.710 +0.14% 1.49%
dinar 0
Note: daily calculated previous close 1800
change from at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
close change in 2017
Prague 988.21 988.30 -0.01% +7.23%
Budapest 35809.99 35779.2 +0.09% +11.90
7 %
Warsaw 2309.75 2308.16 +0.07% +18.58
%
Bucharest 8354.52 8336.85 +0.21% +17.92
%
Ljubljana 792.93 791.80 +0.14% +10.50
%
Zagreb 1860.12 1856.47 +0.20% -6.75%
Belgrade 0.00 706.37 +0.00% -100.00
%
Sofia 684.61 683.59 +0.15% +16.74
%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year 0.049 -0.024 +066bp -4bps
s
5-year 0.032 0 +041bp +0bps
s
10-year 0.93 0 +067bp +0bps
s
Poland
2-year 1.939 -0.07 +255bp -8bps
s
5-year 2.612 0.003 +299bp +0bps
s
10-year 3.201 -0.002 +294bp -1bps
s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interba
nk
Czech Rep <PR 0.34 0.41 0.49 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.185 0.2 0.23 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.752 1.763 1.792 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
*************************************************
(Additional reporting by Bartosz Chmielewski; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)