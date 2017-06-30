By Krisztina Than and Luiza Ilie
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, June 30 The Romanian leu and
stocks firmed slightly on Friday, recouping some of their losses
from Thursday when the new government was voted in, as the new
prime minister denied they were planning to dismantle private
pension funds.
Romanian markets plunged on Thursday after the ruling Social
Democrats announced an unexpected tax overhaul, which was not
discussed with business figures beforehand, and the new finance
minister said they were planning to dismantle a multi-billion
private pension scheme.
Hungary and Poland had taken similar steps that had upset
investors and weighed on local markets for years. The private
pension system in Romania was introduced in 2008 to supplement
ailing state pensions.
New Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose and ruling Social
Democrat Party leader Liviu Dragnea later denied such a plan to
liquidate pension funds exists.
On Friday the leu was 0.1 percent firmer at 0849
GMT, while the Bucharest stock market index was 0.4
percent higher, after plunging almost 4 percent the day before.
However, investors were still wary of the unpredictable
policies of the ruling Social Democrats and the fiscal impacts
of the tax changes planned for 2018.
The Coalition for Romania's Development, which groups major
investors' associations, said the mixed messages of decision
makers over the private pension funds "has the consequence of
raising distrust over the way these measures were grounded."
Romania's economy grew at the fastest rate in central Europe
in the first quarter, but political turmoil and policy
uncertainty have weighed on its markets in the past weeks.
The Czech crown was also a bit firmer on Friday,
trading just around levels it touched on Thursday when the
central bank signalled it may be heading towards its first
interest rate hike in almost a decade in the third quarter.
The crown's path is still a big uncertainty.
Any significant firming trend would lessen the need for a
rate hike, although the closing of positions in the crown -
built up before the exit from the FX cap earlier this year -
could weaken the currency.
Governor Jiri Rusnok said the crown exchange rate remained a
significant source of uncertainty, after the central bank freed
it in April from a currency cap that kept it weak.
"Comments by Czech Central Bank governor Rusnok and the
accompanying assumption of a key rate hike already in Q3 2017
gave the koruna additional short-term support," Raiffeisen said
in a note.
"Still, we would not expect too much short-term stimulus for
CZK on the news as additional strength could quickly be used by
investors to reduce positions acquired during the FX regime."
The Czech central bank is getting hawkish in the region,
unlike its peers in Poland and Hungary where monetary policy is
expected to remain loose this year and next.
Poland's central bank is likely to keep interest rates at
record lows until the end of next year because inflation is
expected to stabilise, its governor said earlier this month.
Poland will decide on rates next week.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1048 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.217 26.236 +0.07 3.01%
0 5 %
Hungary 309.00 309.60 +0.20 -0.06%
forint 00 50 %
Polish zloty 4.2290 4.2372 +0.19 4.14%
%
Romanian leu 4.5630 4.5695 +0.14 -0.61%
%
Croatian 7.4105 7.4128 +0.03 1.95%
kuna %
Serbian 120.65 120.72 +0.06 2.24%
dinar 00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 977.62 975.83 +0.18 +6.08
% %
Budapest 35226. 35130. +0.28 +10.0
90 27 % 7%
Warsaw 2313.3 2329.2 -0.69% +18.7
0 6 6%
Bucharest 7885.1 7855.6 +0.38 +11.2
2 6 % 9%
Ljubljana 793.58 796.20 -0.33% +10.5
9%
Zagreb 1862.9 1873.6 -0.58% -6.61%
0 8
Belgrade 713.78 714.10 -0.04% -0.50%
Sofia 703.71 702.49 +0.17 +20.0
% 0%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year 0.123 0.123 +069b +14bp
ps s
5-year -0.039 0 +020b +2bps
ps
10-year 0.954 -0.011 +051b +0bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.942 -0.056 +251b -4bps
ps
5-year 2.709 0.034 +295b +5bps
ps
10-year 3.355 0.002 +291b +1bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.39 0.5 0.55 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.21 0.25 0.29 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.752 1.79 1.825 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
(Writing by Krisztina Than, additional reporting by Jason
Hovet,; editing by Keith Weir)