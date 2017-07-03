* June PMI indices confirm economic growth, help currencies
* Czech crown strongest since its cap was removed in April
* Romanian, Polish central banks seen holding rates
By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, July 3 Central European
currencies mostly firmed on Monday as June manufacturing data
showed continuing economic growth in the region.
Czech, Hungarian and Polish purchasing managers' indices
were well above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction,
though the figures from Prague and Warsaw were a bit lower than
expected.
"As long as the industry of Germany remains strong, our
region will not have any problem either," said Peter Virovacz,
analyst of ING in Budapest.
Analysts said growth in the European Union, which Central
Europe outperforms, could continue to underpin most regional
currencies.
The leu firmed slightly with investors expecting
Romania's central bank, meeting on Monday, to keep record low
interest rates on hold.
The only monetary authority in the region that has signalled
that monetary tightening may be near after many years of loose
policy, is the Czech central bank (CNB).
The Czech crown, trading at 26.089 against the
euro, touched its strongest level since the CNB three months ago
removed a cap that had kept the currency weaker than 27 for
three and a half years.
The crown retreated to 26.109 by 0834 GMT.
It could continue to strengthen to 26 or even beyond,
boosted by investors who sold tens of billions of euros to the
CNB before the exit from the cap, betting on a crown surge, one
Prague-based dealer said.
"It has been continuous march towards 26, the question is,
where the long-term short-betters have their target value," the
dealer said.
"We have two kinds of shorts now, the long-term ones, where
the level is not known - there are massive volumes there - and
the short-term ones, where the target level is 26," the dealer
added.
The forint touched two-week highs against the euro
and traded at 308.77 at 0834 GMT.
The Polish zloty eased a shade to 4.2335, but
remained up from Friday's lows.
The Polish central bank is expected to keep rates on hold on
Wednesday, raise its economic growth forecasts and cut its
inflation projections, Erste analyst said in a note.
Despite Romania's robust economic growth, the leu may remain
under pressure due to worries over the budget and market impact
of tax policies under new Prime Minister Mihai Tudose.
The government plans to ditch a flat 16 percent tax on
income and profit.
The plans knocked down Bucharest's main stock index
to four-month lows last week. The index regained some ground on
Monday, rising 0.6 percent.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1034 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.109 26.148 +0.15 3.44%
0 0 %
Hungary 308.77 309.06 +0.09 0.02%
forint 00 00 %
Polish zloty 4.2335 4.2298 -0.09% 4.03%
Romanian leu 4.5530 4.5584 +0.12 -0.40%
%
Croatian kuna 7.4080 7.4113 +0.04 1.99%
%
Serbian dinar 120.45 120.35 -0.08% 2.41%
00 00
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 978.74 980.41 -0.17% +6.20
%
Budapest 34956. 35205. -0.71% +9.23
78 42 %
Warsaw 2305.8 2299.8 +0.26 +18.3
6 0 % 8%
Bucharest 7902.3 7855.3 +0.60 +11.5
3 6 % 4%
Ljubljana 788.82 796.40 -0.95% +9.93
%
Zagreb 1861.4 1865.5 -0.22% -6.68%
9 7
Belgrade 712.27 711.32 +0.13 -0.71%
%
Sofia 703.48 703.46 +0.00 +19.9
% 6%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year 0.089 0.089 +067b +10bp
ps s
5-year 0.106 0.081 +034b +9bps
ps
10-year 0.989 0.023 +053b +3bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.896 -0.012 +248b +0bps
ps
5-year 2.625 -0.011 +286b +0bps
ps
10-year 3.299 -0.026 +284b -2bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.39 0.5 0.6 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.2 0.23 0.29 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.75 1.773 1.824 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
