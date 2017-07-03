* Romanian central bank sees higher inflation, fiscal risks
* Romania keeps rates on hold, no hike seen in Poland either
* Strong PMIs fail to give lasting lift to CEE currencies
* Czech crown hits strongest levels since late 2013 vs euro
By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, July 3 The leu resumed last
week's fall on Monday as Romania's central bank highlighted
risks from the government's budget plans and a surge in domestic
wages without signalling monetary tightening.
Manufacturing figures showing continuing growth in central
Europe, meanwhile, failed to give a lasting lift to currencies
in the region.
Romania's central bank kept interest rates on hold at record
lows at its meeting, as expected. Governor Mugur Isarescu said
inflation could run slightly higher than expected, adding the
bank was alert to risks from the budget of new Prime Minister
Mihai Tudose's government.
The government's plans to overhaul taxes have given new fuel
to worries over a likely rise in the budget deficit and
inflation.
The leu had fallen more than a third of a percent
against the euro to 4.575 by 1342 GMT.
"Uncertainties will continue to dominate the landscape,"
Erste analysts said in a note, adding the central bank may start
to lift interest rates late this year.
It did not signal a hike on Monday.
Poland's central bank is not expected to change rates either
at its meeting on Wednesday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll projected its first hike could
come only in the last quarter of 2018. They projected the third
quarter a month ago, and the third quarter two months ago.
The zloty eased 0.3 percent to 4.2425 per euro.
"It weakened a little after (the June) PMI (Purchasing
Managers' Index), which was slightly lower than we expected,"
said ING BSK analyst Jakub Rybacki.
Regional PMI data showed economic growth continuing, even
though Poland's 53.1 and the Czech Republic's 56.4 readings were
a bit lower than expected.
The only monetary authority in the region that has signalled
monetary tightening may be near - after many years of loose
policy - is the Czech central bank (CNB).
The Czech crown, trading at 26.089 against the
euro early on Monday, touched its strongest level since the CNB
three months ago removed a cap that had kept the currency weaker
than 27 for three and a half years.
It had retreated to 26.128 by 1342 GMT.
The crown could continue to strengthen to 26 or even beyond,
boosted by investors who sold tens of billions of euros to the
CNB before the removal of the cap, betting on a crown surge, one
Prague-based dealer said.
"The question is where the long-term (euro) short-betters
have their target value," the dealer said.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1542 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.128 26.148 +0.08 3.36%
0 0 %
Hungary 309.05 309.06 +0.00 -0.07%
forint 00 00 %
Polish zloty 4.2425 4.2298 -0.30% 3.80%
Romanian leu 4.5750 4.5584 -0.36% -0.87%
Croatian kuna 7.4230 7.4113 -0.16% 1.78%
Serbian dinar 120.29 120.35 +0.05 2.54%
00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 981.75 980.41 +0.14 +6.53
% %
Budapest 34940. 35205. -0.75% +9.18
78 42 %
Warsaw 2311.0 2299.8 +0.49 +18.6
5 0 % 4%
Bucharest 7889.0 7855.3 +0.43 +11.3
4 6 % 5%
Ljubljana 792.55 796.40 -0.48% +10.4
5%
Zagreb 1872.0 1865.5 +0.35 -6.15%
8 7 %
Belgrade 712.03 711.32 +0.10 -0.74%
%
Sofia 705.05 703.46 +0.23 +20.2
% 3%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year 0.089 0.089 +068b +11bp
ps s
5-year 0.1 0.075 +034b +9bps
ps
10-year 0.989 0.023 +053b +3bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.887 -0.021 +248b +0bps
ps
5-year 2.618 -0.034 +285b -2bps
ps
10-year 3.283 -0.042 +282b -3bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.42 0.51 0.59 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.195 0.225 0.28 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.746 1.768 1.818 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
