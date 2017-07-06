(Recasts with ECB impact, bond markets, analyst poll on
regional currencies)
* Currencies retreat as ECB leaves door open to tapering
* Rise in German 10-year yield weighs on CEE bonds,
currencies
* Hungarian, Romanian bond auctions draw healthy demand
* Analyst poll sees leu, crown, zloty firming in next 12
months
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, July 6 Central European currencies and
government bonds fell on Thursday after the European Central
Bank left the door open to removing its bond-buying pledge in
the minutes of its last meeting.
A tapering of monetary stimulus in the euro zone could also
cut demand for assets in the European Union's eastern markets,
and the prospect of higher yields in the west would make the
region's government debt relatively less attractive.
"The key negative impact today was the rise in the 10-year
Bund yield to above 0.5 percent," one Budapest-based currency
dealer said. The 10-year German yield was bid at 0.566 percent
at 1218 GMT, up 9.1 basis points.
Poland's corresponding yield rose 8 basis
points to 3.3945 percent.
Hungary's 10-year yield rose 9 basis points to 3.22 percent
even though demand at the bond auctions held in the morning was
"surprisingly good", one fixed income trader said.
Romania's 10-year bond auction also drew healthy demand
before the ECB published its minutes.
"Regional currencies have been pushed down by the same
impact," the trader added. "The ECB was more hawkish than
expected and that lifts the euro in its crosses."
In early trade, the region's currencies mostly firmed, led
by the zloty as some investors took increasing
divisions in the Polish central bank over inflation and rates as
a sign that it may start to discuss rate hikes late this year.
But the currencies retreated later, led by the Czech crown
and the Hungarian forint which shed a
quarter of a percent against the euro by 1227 GMT, while
Poland's zloty shed 0.15 percent.
Czech domestic markets were closed due to a holiday.
The economic data released by Hungary on Thursday were
mixed, with a surprise surge in industrial output in May and the
budget deficit in June. [nB3N1A701Z
"I do not see any Hungary-specific factor...Emerging market
currencies are falling anyway, like the lira and the rand
," another Hungarian dealer said.
Central European units are shielded by relatively healthy
economic fundamentals.
A Reuters poll of analysts showed on Thursday that growth
and a probable kick-off in Czech monetary tightening could lift
three of the region's five main currencies - the leu,
the crown and the zloty - in the next 12 months.
The region's main equities indices were treading water,
except for a 1.1 percent rise in Budapest driven by a
rise in shares of OTP Bank, which plans acquisitions
in the region, to a 10-year high.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1427 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.153 26.091 -0.24% 3.27%
0 5
Hungary 309.53 308.71 -0.26% -0.23%
forint 00 50
Polish zloty 4.2470 4.2408 -0.15% 3.69%
Romanian leu 4.5925 4.5907 -0.04% -1.25%
Croatian kuna 7.4060 7.4105 +0.06 2.01%
%
Serbian dinar 120.20 120.41 +0.17 2.62%
00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 986.78 981.27 +0.56 +7.07
% %
Budapest 35698. 35298. +1.13 +11.5
26 14 % 5%
Warsaw 2306.9 2307.4 -0.02% +18.4
9 9 3%
Bucharest 8122.7 8142.4 -0.24% +14.6
2 0 5%
Ljubljana 797.29 796.29 +0.13 +11.1
% 1%
Zagreb 1888.0 1878.5 +0.51 -5.35%
9 0 %
Belgrade 709.41 713.88 -0.63% -1.11%
Sofia 712.00 711.42 +0.08 +21.4
% 1%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year 0.149 0.06 +073b +4bps
ps
5-year 0.114 0.011 +018b -7bps
ps
10-year 1.024 0 +046b -9bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.863 -0.158 +244b -18bps
ps
5-year 2.756 0.092 +282b +1bps
ps
10-year 3.408 0.085 +285b +0bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.42 0.52 0.6 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.22 0.27 0.34 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.753 1.778 1.831 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)