* Bond yields rise slightly further after Thursday's surge
* More hawkish ECB may have started yield rise trend -trader
* Forint firms after higher than expected trade surplus
* Hungarian, Polish ratings seen unchanged in reviews
By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, July 7 Central European
government bonds slipped further on Friday following a surge in
yields after the European Central Bank left the door open to
monetary stimulus tapering on Thursday.
ECB board member Benoit Coeure fine-tuned the message in
interviews on Friday, saying that any policy adjustment should
be careful to avoid disrupting markets, and underlying inflation
remained weak despite a pick-up in growth in the euro zone.
But after Thursday's jump in the 10-year Bund yield above
0.5 percent, many investors think hawkish comments from global
central banks have triggered a trend of rising bond yields, one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
"Many people tend to think now that (ECB President Mario)
Draghi's speech last week (about possible policy tweaks) was a
watershed," the trader said, adding that "after years of strong
price gains a correction looks reasonable".
Hungary's 10-year bond yield has risen about 35 basis points
in the past two weeks to 3.18 percent, while the country's
shorter than one-year debt yields remain near zero, kept low by
the Hungarian central bank's loose policies.
Hungarian and Polish long-term yields rose 1-2 basis points
on Friday after a 10 basis point jump on Thursday.
The yield on Czech 10-year bonds was bid at 1.07 percent, up
5 basis points.
The rise in long-term yields is caused by global factors,
while domestic fundamentals remain strong and also shield
currencies in the region which is immune to a recent decline n
crude prices unlike some other emerging markets, analysts said.
A surge in Hungary's budget deficit in June did not trigger
worries as it was caused by one-off factors.
Figures showing a higher-than expected May trade surplus
helped the forint strengthen, one dealer said, adding that
Moody's is unlikely to change the country's sovereign rating in
a review due after local markets close.
Fitch is due to review Poland's rating, but analysts expect
no change.
The only country in the region where a possible rise in the
budget deficit has been a worry is Romania.
Romania's 10-year bond yield was still flat, bid at 4.03
percent, after robust demand at an auction on Thursday, which
followed significant expiries in Romanian debt last month.
"With another large redemption on the horizon this month,
liquidity should remain sufficient to keep rates subdued," ING
analysts said in a note.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1106 CET
OT
CURRENCIES
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 26.115 26.140 +0.10 3.42%
0 5 %
Hungary 308.31 309.03 +0.23 0.17%
forint 00 00 %
Polish zloty 4.2345 4.2338 -0.02% 4.00%
Romanian leu 4.5860 4.5903 +0.09 -1.11%
%
Croatian kuna 7.4140 7.4035 -0.14% 1.90%
Serbian dinar 120.15 120.41 +0.22 2.66%
00 00 %
Note: daily calculated previo close 1800
change from us at CET
STOCKS
Latest Previo Daily Change
us
close change in
2017
Prague 991.40 986.78 +0.47 +7.57
% %
Budapest 35520. 35615. -0.27% +10.9
30 00 9%
Warsaw 2294.7 2300.7 -0.26% +17.8
8 4 1%
Bucharest 8094.1 8079.2 +0.19 +14.2
8 3 % 4%
Ljubljana 802.81 797.56 +0.66 +11.8
% 8%
Zagreb 0.00 1888.5 +0.00 -100.0
7 % 0%
Belgrade 711.62 709.41 +0.31 -0.80%
%
Sofia 710.28 711.12 -0.12% +21.1
2%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year 0.224 0.075 +083b +10bp
ps s
5-year 0.101 -0.002 +017b +0bps
ps
10-year 1.07 0.046 +051b +4bps
ps
Poland
2-year 1.881 -0.146 +248b -12bps
ps
5-year 2.733 -0.012 +280b -1bps
ps
10-year 3.397 -0.011 +283b -1bps
ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech Rep <PR 0.43 0.54 0.64 0
IBOR=>
Hungary <BU 0.21 0.23 0.25 0.15
BOR=>
Poland <WI 1.752 1.776 1.828 1.73
BOR=>
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
(Additional reporting by Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; editing
by Alexander Smith)