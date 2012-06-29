* Polish 10-yr bond yields falling since early 2011
* Euro convergence play turned on its head
* But spred to Germany almost 4 times higher than 2007
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, June 29 When Poland had fifty percent of
its communist-era debts written off in 1991 and 1994, there
seemed little prospect that within two decades it would be a
safer bet for bond investors than European Union stalwarts Italy
and Spain.
Yet that is what has happened as the euro zone crisis has
wrought its will on its debt-laded southern periphery. Poland
remains a long way from converging with core Germany, but is
leap-frogging some of the rest.
The low-debt and robust growth of central and eastern
Europe's largest economy has become symbolic of how investors'
attitude to so-called "higher-risk" emerging economies is being
turned on its head.
Helped by a combination of tough fiscal moves by the
government since re-election last October and a cumulative 16
percent economic expansion since 2008, Warsaw's 10-year yield
has been falling steadily for more than a year.
It hit its lowest since April 2007 last week at 5.1 percent
compared with Italy's 5.9 percent and Spain's 6.5 percent, and
investors are still gobbling the paper up.
"It is not just Poland that has seen falling yields, but it
is also markets such as Mexico, Brazil, and even South Africa,"
said Thanasis Petronikolos, head of emerging market debt at
Barings Asset Management, who oversees $140 million in assets.
"Emerging countries give you access to credit quality which
is much better than those of mature economies. At the same time
you are getting much more attractive yields."
It is all in stark contrast to the play that dominated
investors in eastern Europe before the collapse of Lehman
Brothers - ironically a major player in the region - in 2008.
So-called "convergence" funds drew in Western investors
seeking to profit from an increasingly convincing march by the
former communist bloc to bring living standards and asset values
into line with those in Western Europe.
DIVERGING FOCUS
Poland's recent performance, however, might have been even
better were it not for investors' widespread scrambling for
safety in core euro zone debt such as Germany
That underlying push is continuing, but there remains the
question of how to bet hopefully on an equalising of yields with
the euro zone when much of the currency bloc has been going in
the opposite direction.
By rights, given a healthy fiscal picture which has debt at
less than 60 percent of annual national output, Polish bonds
should be heading more in the direction of Germany than Spain.
"The big trade really is to exit peripheral Europe and to
seek a safe haven for bonds," said Padhraic Garvey, the global
head of developed debt and rates strategy at ING.
"Most of the flows are going in to safer markets like
AAA-rated Scandinavia, Australia, Canada than CEE. But it is
true that there is a small flow going into central eastern
Europe."
Sure enough, the broader picture of risk aversion that has
hammered many emerging debt markets since 2008, means that the
Polish spread to German Bunds is still almost four times what it
was in 2007. It stood at around 360 basis points on Friday.
Barings' Petronikolos argues that that leaves more room to
get into the trade. "I do expect the spreads (versus German
bond) to come down in the medium and long term," he says.
But that all still remains subject to the euro zone - more
crucial for eastern Europe than other emerging markets because
it is where they sell their goods - avoiding a collapse in the
mean time.
There was some hope on that front in leaders' agreement on
Friday to use rescue funds to stabilise the euro zone's bond
markets, but risks from a cycle of poor growth and high debt in
several economies are still stacked up against the single
currency.
BET ON AN UPGRADE
A weakening of Poland's free-floating zloty currency
and a steady inflow of EU structural funds have been
at the heart of the country's ability to head off recession
twice in four years when all around it were sinking.
But the currency risk that comes with that always threatens
returns for bond investors and the economy's symbiotic
relationship with a teetering euro zone has undermined efforts
to improve its credit rating.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's centre-right administration has
cut the 2012 deficit to 2.9 percent of GDP from nearly 8 percent
in 2010, frozen public wages and taken the hugely unpopular step
of raising retirement ages.
"I run a series of ratings models and lot of the Central
European economies could be rated higher than they currently
are, for example the Czech Republic and Poland, not so much
Hungary," said a strategist at one major European bank.
"Generally speaking, you have got low debt levels on the
government side and you have got low private sector leverage as
well. And this crisis is a debt crisis and central Europe does
not have those problems," the strategist added.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Patrick Graham/Jeremy
Gaunt)