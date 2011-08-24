* East Europe's biggest debtor Hungary eyes rail reform

* Railways need heavy investment to be sustainable

* Other countries also eye reform; external funding key

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Aug 24 A visit to Hungary's largest train station makes clear why the government is being forced to take radical steps to soak up $1.5 billion in debt and seek funding from as far away as China to renew its railways.

Some 160 workers are needed to keep 17 tracks operational at Budapest-Nyugati, some on switches dating back to the 1920s.

On a recent weekday, a group of five switchmen waited for trains that passed by their tiny shack a half-mile away from the platforms. Every few minutes one of them walked by the tracks and threw the heavy iron switch in a semicircle, his back arching.

Settling back onto a rough-hewn bench, one of them lit a cigarette and looked around the decrepit rail yard.

"If they really do modernise this place, there won't be more than a few dozen of us left," he said.

"But I'm not very afraid. Things never happen too fast around here."

Hungary is betting it can get the system back on track by wiping its debt slate clean and winning new financing from interested parties in Europe and China, but skeptics wonder whether it's just money down the drain -- again.

While Europe boasts some of the most advanced rail systems in the world, the European Union's newer ex-communist members are burdened with rundown, inefficient networks that drain state budgets and incur heavy losses every year.

At a time when public debt is foremost on investors' minds and when the EU is keen on building up a seamless regional rail network, the situation behind the former Iron Curtain is coming under close scrutiny.

Various strategies are being pursued -- Bulgaria is in talks with the World Bank for a 310 million-euro loan to go to state railways BDZ and upgrading railway infrastructure; the Czech Railways group and Poland's state PKP are looking at full or partial privatisations; and Romania's recent 20-billion-euro deal with the IMF is conditioned on closing 1,000 km (600 miles) of track and cutting staff, among other reforms.

It's a battle to simultaneously support and overhaul an essential service used by millions while finding creative ways to pay for it all.

With central Europe's biggest debt by far at 77 percent of gross domestic product, Hungary's crisis looms large.

Budapest's plan is to take over MAV's $1.5 billion debt using a one-off budget windfall in return for drastic reforms and upgrades that will use subsidies and investment from the EU and China, which wants to support infrastructure to bolster its own growing investments in the country.

"I'm skeptical. No government has ever been able to get this done," ING chief analyst David Nemeth said. "They will certainly improve the fiscal situation, chiefly through reduced interest costs, but what MAV needs is a real reform in services."

THINGS DON'T HAPPEN FAST

Officially MAV says it has no plan to cut staff, though experts say there is considerable room to let some of the 43,000 workers go. Union leaders also rule out mass layoffs and say staff numbers will fall off anyway through attrition.

"There are reserves in headcount... (but) maintaining the current network and the schedule would be impossible if we fired thousands of workers," MAV's recently appointed Chief Executive Officer Ferenc Szarvas told Reuters.

What the railway needs most, everyone agrees, is investment.

The government plans to assume MAV's debt by drawing from the roughly $15 billion it amassed this year by eliminating a mandatory private pension fund system and returning its assets to state management.

But the railway, which recieves $1 billion a year in subsidies, also needs renovated tracks to allow more trains to run, predictable timetables to boost cargo traffic and clean carriages and stations to lure back passengers after losing a quarter of its traffic in the last six years.

"We need to make the public transit system sustainable," Development Minister Tamas Fellegi told Reuters earlier this year. "Financing is one -- prominent -- slice of that."

The investment upgrades are likely to cost a minimum of $2-3 billion, experts say.

Enter the EU, which has spent lavishly on railways throughout Europe, and China, which eyes Hungary and its railways as a strategic investment opportunity.

SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP

Budapest has a budding special relationship with China, whose leaders chose Hungary as a regional logistics hub. During a recent visit, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said Beijing would invest in Hungary, including its railways.

At least one large Chinese company, electronics maker Huawei , has said it would build its European supply centre in Hungary. Others may soon follow, and they will want easy access to other markets.

"For the Chinese economy to have a real regional trade and logistics hub here, first they need infrastructure," said Development Minister Fellegi. "We must build several centres to ensure the proper regional connections."

Hungary has used less than half of the 22.4 billion euros ($32.2 billion) in EU development funds earmarked for it in the EU's 2007-2013 budget period, so it could theoretically use that pool to finance big projects, ING's Nemeth noted.

"Most of the money is typically drawn toward the end of EU budget periods, so the timing looks good," he said.

Brussels regards railway development as a plank of its long-term transport strategy, and the European Commission has recognised the extra investment needed in eastern Europe's core rail network so as to form international corridors.

"Our priorities for investment in transport infrastructure focus on filling in the missing links and removing existing bottlenecks so that we achieve a genuinely European transport network," a Commission official told Reuters.

The EU also eased co-financing rules recently, requiring less in matching funds from Hungary, Romania and Latvia, as well as Greece, Portugal and Ireland.

BACK-TO-FRONT

The International Monetary Fund, which bailed out Hungary in the 2008 crisis, argued in a report in April that Budapest is going about the problem back-to-front, and that it should only take on the MAV debt after it has formulated a credible reform plan.

Budapest wants to get started this year while it has the pension fund buffer, however.

"We need to create sustainability (at MAV)," Fellegi said. "If possible, we need to do that in a way that it has the positive effect on the (national) budget that we would like."

The government will unveil its wider plan "in the near future," the ministry said in an emailed response to questions.

Analysts were concerned that this latest effort to rescue MAV, like others in the past decade, would come to naught.

Without major reforms, ING's Nemeth said, MAV "will recreate its current debt load, as it has after previous rounds of debt consolidation, within a few years -- and the rail system will remain as bad as it is now."

($1 = 0.695 Euros)