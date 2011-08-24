* East Europe's biggest debtor Hungary eyes rail reform
* Railways need heavy investment to be sustainable
* Other countries also eye reform; external funding key
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Aug 24 A visit to Hungary's largest
train station makes clear why the government is being forced to
take radical steps to soak up $1.5 billion in debt and seek
funding from as far away as China to renew its railways.
Some 160 workers are needed to keep 17 tracks operational at
Budapest-Nyugati, some on switches dating back to the 1920s.
On a recent weekday, a group of five switchmen waited for
trains that passed by their tiny shack a half-mile away from the
platforms. Every few minutes one of them walked by the tracks
and threw the heavy iron switch in a semicircle, his back
arching.
Settling back onto a rough-hewn bench, one of them lit a
cigarette and looked around the decrepit rail yard.
"If they really do modernise this place, there won't be more
than a few dozen of us left," he said.
"But I'm not very afraid. Things never happen too fast
around here."
Hungary is betting it can get the system back on track by
wiping its debt slate clean and winning new financing from
interested parties in Europe and China, but skeptics wonder
whether it's just money down the drain -- again.
While Europe boasts some of the most advanced rail systems
in the world, the European Union's newer ex-communist members
are burdened with rundown, inefficient networks that drain state
budgets and incur heavy losses every year.
At a time when public debt is foremost on investors' minds
and when the EU is keen on building up a seamless regional rail
network, the situation behind the former Iron Curtain is coming
under close scrutiny.
Various strategies are being pursued -- Bulgaria is in talks
with the World Bank for a 310 million-euro loan to go to state
railways BDZ and upgrading railway infrastructure; the Czech
Railways group and Poland's state PKP are looking at full or
partial privatisations; and Romania's recent 20-billion-euro
deal with the IMF is conditioned on closing 1,000 km (600 miles)
of track and cutting staff, among other reforms.
It's a battle to simultaneously support and overhaul an
essential service used by millions while finding creative ways
to pay for it all.
With central Europe's biggest debt by far at 77 percent of
gross domestic product, Hungary's crisis looms large.
Budapest's plan is to take over MAV's $1.5 billion debt
using a one-off budget windfall in return for drastic reforms
and upgrades that will use subsidies and investment from the EU
and China, which wants to support infrastructure to bolster its
own growing investments in the country.
"I'm skeptical. No government has ever been able to get this
done," ING chief analyst David Nemeth said. "They will certainly
improve the fiscal situation, chiefly through reduced interest
costs, but what MAV needs is a real reform in services."
THINGS DON'T HAPPEN FAST
Officially MAV says it has no plan to cut staff, though
experts say there is considerable room to let some of the 43,000
workers go. Union leaders also rule out mass layoffs and say
staff numbers will fall off anyway through attrition.
"There are reserves in headcount... (but) maintaining the
current network and the schedule would be impossible if we fired
thousands of workers," MAV's recently appointed Chief Executive
Officer Ferenc Szarvas told Reuters.
What the railway needs most, everyone agrees, is investment.
The government plans to assume MAV's debt by drawing from
the roughly $15 billion it amassed this year by eliminating a
mandatory private pension fund system and returning its assets
to state management.
But the railway, which recieves $1 billion a year in
subsidies, also needs renovated tracks to allow more trains to
run, predictable timetables to boost cargo traffic and clean
carriages and stations to lure back passengers after losing a
quarter of its traffic in the last six years.
"We need to make the public transit system sustainable,"
Development Minister Tamas Fellegi told Reuters earlier this
year. "Financing is one -- prominent -- slice of that."
The investment upgrades are likely to cost a minimum of $2-3
billion, experts say.
Enter the EU, which has spent lavishly on railways
throughout Europe, and China, which eyes Hungary and its
railways as a strategic investment opportunity.
SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP
Budapest has a budding special relationship with China,
whose leaders chose Hungary as a regional logistics hub. During
a recent visit, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said Beijing would
invest in Hungary, including its railways.
At least one large Chinese company, electronics maker Huawei
, has said it would build its European supply centre in
Hungary. Others may soon follow, and they will want easy access
to other markets.
"For the Chinese economy to have a real regional trade and
logistics hub here, first they need infrastructure," said
Development Minister Fellegi. "We must build several centres to
ensure the proper regional connections."
Hungary has used less than half of the 22.4 billion euros
($32.2 billion) in EU development funds earmarked for it in the
EU's 2007-2013 budget period, so it could theoretically use that
pool to finance big projects, ING's Nemeth noted.
"Most of the money is typically drawn toward the end of EU
budget periods, so the timing looks good," he said.
Brussels regards railway development as a plank of its
long-term transport strategy, and the European Commission has
recognised the extra investment needed in eastern Europe's core
rail network so as to form international corridors.
"Our priorities for investment in transport infrastructure
focus on filling in the missing links and removing existing
bottlenecks so that we achieve a genuinely European transport
network," a Commission official told Reuters.
The EU also eased co-financing rules recently, requiring
less in matching funds from Hungary, Romania and Latvia, as well
as Greece, Portugal and Ireland.
BACK-TO-FRONT
The International Monetary Fund, which bailed out Hungary in
the 2008 crisis, argued in a report in April that Budapest is
going about the problem back-to-front, and that it should only
take on the MAV debt after it has formulated a credible reform
plan.
Budapest wants to get started this year while it has the
pension fund buffer, however.
"We need to create sustainability (at MAV)," Fellegi said.
"If possible, we need to do that in a way that it has the
positive effect on the (national) budget that we would like."
The government will unveil its wider plan "in the near
future," the ministry said in an emailed response to questions.
Analysts were concerned that this latest effort to rescue
MAV, like others in the past decade, would come to naught.
Without major reforms, ING's Nemeth said, MAV "will recreate
its current debt load, as it has after previous rounds of debt
consolidation, within a few years -- and the rail system will
remain as bad as it is now."
