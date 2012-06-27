PRAGUE, June 27 The impact of the euro zone debt
crisis and the global economic slowdown will cut growth in half
in the European Union's developing east, but the region's
economies will accelerate again in 2013, the World Bank said on
Wednesday.
The global development bank saw Poland leading growth among
the EU's 10 former communist states and member-in-waiting
Croatia, with a 2.9 percent expansion in 2013.
Baltic states Latvia and Lithuania, which are recovering
from huge economic downturns that have wiped more than a fifth
off of their economies since 2008, will follow with growth of
2.3 percent apiece.
Most of the other countries in the region were seen growing
or stagnant, with the exception of Hungary, Slovenia, and
Croatia, which were expected to contract by 0.4 to 1.2 percent,
the World Bank said in a report.
It cited a worse-than-expected slowdown in western Europe,
and the short-lived nature of economic policy interventions in
late 2011 and early this year that had failed to calm financial
markets and weak confidence among consumers and investors.
"In this volatile environment, economic growth in EU11
countries is set to decrease from 2011 levels to 1.5 percent in
2012, with all EU11 countries growing slower than a year before
and three countries slipping into recession," the World Bank
said in a regular economic report.
"However, given the heightened uncertainty, even this
projected modest growth assumes that policies will be adopted in
the Euro area to successfully avoid a serious deterioration in
international financial market conditions."
The bank urged central banks to maintain accommodative
economic policy and for authorities to shore up confidence of
financial markets.
It also cautioned governments who have engaged in fiscal
consolidation to ensure their efforts did not smother recovery.
"In designing the composition of fiscal consolidation,
governments should take into account the fragility of the
economic outlook and try to limit the negative impact of fiscal
consolidation on growth," it said.
The bank saw all the new EU members returning to positive
growth in 2013, with the entire region growing 2.5 percent,
versus 1.2 percent for the EU's original 15 western members.
2011 2012 2013
EU11 3.1 1.5 2.5
Bulgaria 1.7 0.6 2.5
Czech Rep. 1.7 0.0 1.0
Estonia 7.6 1.7 3.0
Latvia 5.5 2.3 2.9
Lithuania 5.9 2.3 3.5
Hungary 1.7 -0.4 1.5
Poland 4.3 2.9 3.2
Romania 2.5 1.2 2.8
Slovenia -0.2 -1.2 0.6
Slovak Rep. 3.3 2.1 3.1
Croatia 0.0 -1.0 1.5
EU15 1.5 -0.1 1.2
(Reporting by Michael Winfrey; Editing by Catherine Evans)