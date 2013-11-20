BRIEF-Kuwait's KIPCO FY profit falls
* FY consol net profit 45.5 million dinars versus 51.2 million dinars year ago
Nov 20 Wuhan East Lake High Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says Chairman Ding Zhenguo resigns in leadership reshuffle
* Group CEO Nagai will remain in charge of Nomura Holdings (Adds details on Morita and Okuda, other appointments, analyst comment)
* Says allots NCDs worth 2 billion rupees to HDFC Bank Ltd Source text:http://bit.ly/2mRmg2T Further company coverage: