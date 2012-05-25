BRUSSELS May 25 Eastman Chemical Co
secured EU approval on Friday for its $3.4 billion acquisition
of Solutia Inc, a provider of chemicals for products
ranging from iPads to tyres.
The European Commission, the EU's competition watchdog, said
it had investigated the impact on the market of the company's
respective materials for making polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheet.
"The Commission found that post-transaction, the merged
entity would continue to face competition from a number of
strong competitors," the Commission said in a statement.
Eastman said in January the merger would add to earnings
immediately and the combined group would save about $100 million
a year in costs by the end of 2013.
