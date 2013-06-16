June 16 Eastman Chemical Co's shares
will likely resume their impressive growth path, following a
recent bout of instability, as the specialty chemical maker's
profits benefit from company cost savings, tax advantages and
important acquisitions, Barron's said.
The company generated about $8.1 billion in 2012 revenue and
$5.38 in earnings per share, Barron's said, and has forecast
that earnings will jump about 17 percent this year to more than
$6.30 per share.
Senior company officials have predicted profit will grow at
a double-digit annual pace in the next few years and that
Eastman will earn $8 a share in 2015, Barron's said.
"Some investors and analysts believe that may be too
conservative because recovery in two important end markets -
transportation and construction - has just begun," the weekly
newspaper said.