Oct 27 Eastman Chemical Co (EMN.N) on Thursday reported slightly lower third-quarter net income as restructuring charges and costs for the outage of an olefin cracking unit offset a 20 percent rise in sales.

Third-quarter net income was $165 million, or $1.16 per share, compared with $170 million, or $1.16 per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding restructuring charges, the company earned $1.19 per share, topping analysts' average estimate of $1.11, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at the Tennessee-based company rose 20 percent to $1.81 billion due to higher selling prices. Analysts had expected $1.74 billion.

Eastman Chemical makes plastics for beverage containers, chemicals for liquid crystal display TVs and fibers for cigarette filters.

