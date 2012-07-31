July 31 Eastman Chemical Co and Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Co said on Tuesday they will build a hydrogenated hydrocarbon resin plant in Nanjing, China.

The facility will produce 50,000 metric tons of hydrocarbon resin when completed in 2014 and will make Eastman the world's largest producer of the material, which is used to make plastics and diapers. (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)