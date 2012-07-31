NRG settles with activist investors, appoints two directors
Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.
July 31 Eastman Chemical Co and Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Co said on Tuesday they will build a hydrogenated hydrocarbon resin plant in Nanjing, China.
The facility will produce 50,000 metric tons of hydrocarbon resin when completed in 2014 and will make Eastman the world's largest producer of the material, which is used to make plastics and diapers. (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Deluxe Corporation signs definitive agreement to acquire RDM Corporation of Canada
* RNC Minerals announces purchase option with Westgold for Sko mine and mill - expanding its western Australian gold footprint - and enters toll processing agreement