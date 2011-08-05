Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
(Follows alerts)
Aug 5 Eastman Chemical Co , which makes chemicals, plastics and fiber, on Friday announced a two-for-one stock split and raised its dividend.
The company said the stock split will be in the form of stock dividend payable on Oct. 3. Its common stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Oct 4.
The Kingsport, Tennessee-based company also raised its quarterly dividend by 11 percent to 52 cents a share, which will also be payable on Oct. 3.
Eastman shares were trading up 50 cents at $86.28 in morning trade Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.