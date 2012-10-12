Oct 12 Eastman Kodak Co said it will begin discussions with various creditor groups on a reorganization plan to emerge from bankruptcy protection.

The company said there is interest from various parties in its commercial imaging business.

The company said in a filing it expects revenue of $833 million for 2013 from its commercial imaging digital printing business and revenue of $1.72 billion from its commercial imaging graphics, entertainment & commercial films. ()

Kodak said the global August employee count will be reduced by 1,500.

Kodak filed for bankruptcy earlier this year after struggling to adapt to the digital age.

The case is In re: Eastman Kodak Co et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-10202.