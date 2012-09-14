BRIEF-FCPT reports acquisition of a restaurant property for $2.4 mln
* FCPT announces acquisition of a Mcalister's deli restaurant property for $2.4 million
Sept 14 Eastman Kodak Co : * Says adjourns hearing on sale of patents until further notice -- court filing * Kodak says exploring "other alternatives" for digital imaging patent assets
and other intellectual property, and "may not reach acceptable terms" via
auction process * Kodak says if unable to sell patents via auction, may create new licensing
company to help repay creditors
* CBOE Holdings' acquisition of Bats Global Markets expected to close February 28
* Ventas Inc in talks to buy part or all of Brookdale Senior Living Inc after Blackstone Group LP lost interest in Brookdale- WSJ, citing sources