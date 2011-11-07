NEW YORK Nov 7 Eastman Kodak EK.N is selling
its Image Sensor Solutions business to private equity firm
Platinum Equity for an undisclosed amount, the company said on
Monday.
The deal comes a week after the struggling photography
company said it was exploring raising $500 in additional
financing.
The company said in a statement it is selling a 263,000
square foot facility in Rochester, New York that houses this
division's manufacturing and research facilities as part of the
deal.
Kodak's image sensor business had industrial, medical,
photography and security applications, according to the unit's
website. Kodak developed the first prototype of the digital
camera as well as the sensor used in the Space Shuttle program,
it said.
The company could not immediately be reached for comment.
Kodak shares rose 3 cents or 2.6 percent to close at $1.19
on the New York Stock Exchange.
