UPDATE 1-Ex-VW chairman refuses to testify in German emissions probe
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
Sept 10 Bankrupt Eastman Kodak Company said it will cut an additional 1,000 jobs by the end of 2012, and is looking at further cuts.
The company said it expects to save about $330 million from the new job cuts.
The company said it has already reduced its workforce by about 2,700 employees worldwide since the beginning of 2012.
Kodak went bankrupt in January, unable to adapt to the shift to digital imaging.
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Loss-making Dubai construction firm Arabtec is working with boutique investment bank Moelis to study options for the company's capital structure, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Dubai ports operator DP World is not concerned about U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies, DP World's chairman Sultan bin Sulayem told reporters on Sunday.