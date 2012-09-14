* Kodak says may not sell digital imaging patents
* Says may set up licensing company for patents
* Sale hearing adjourned indefinitely
Sept 14 Eastman Kodak Co said on
Friday it may abandon efforts to sell a portfolio of digital
imaging patents at auction, and instead set up a new licensing
company to help repay creditors in its bankruptcy case.
A sale of the roughly 1,100 patents, which Kodak has said
were worth as much as $2.6 billion, has been a key element of
the Rochester, New York-based company's plans to repay creditors
as it shifts focus to commercial packaging and printing from
photography.
But in a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Manhattan,
Kodak said it will delay "until further notice" a Sept. 19 court
hearing to approve such a sale, which had been scheduled
following three adjournments.
While Kodak and its affiliates remain in sale talks, they
"are continuing to explore other alternatives with respect to
the digital imaging patent assets, and their intellectual
property more broadly, and may not reach acceptable terms with
parties via the auction process," according to the filing.
The company said that if a transaction does not occur, Kodak
may create a licensing company for the patents "as a source of
recovery for creditors."
According to published reports, the bids that Kodak received
for the patents were far lower than what it had hoped, including
bids below $500 million from prospective buyers such as Apple
Inc and Google Inc.
Krista Gleason, a Kodak spokeswoman, said on Friday that
sale talks remain "active," and that the company has not decided
whether to sell or license the patents.
Kodak shares were down 3 cents at 18.7 cents on Friday
morning on the Pink Sheets.
The case is In re: Eastman Kodak Co et al, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-10202.