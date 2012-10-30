Nokia goes back to the future with 49 euro feature phone
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the best-selling phone of 2000.
* Q3 loss increases 41 pct as net sales drop
* Kodak hopes to emerge from bankruptcy in 2013
Oct 30 Eastman Kodak Co on Tuesday said its third-quarter loss grew 41 percent from a year earlier, reflecting restructuring and other costs as the bankrupt camera pioneer shifts its business focus toward printing from photography.
The net loss widened to $312 million, or $1.15 per share, from $222 million, or 83 cents, a year earlier, Kodak said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue fell 19 percent to $1.02 billion, hurt by a weakened economy, currency fluctuations, and the decision to exit some businesses, Kodak said.
Excluding restructuring and reorganization costs, Kodak said it lost $139 million in the quarter, compared with roughly $205 million a year earlier, and ended September with $1.13 billion of cash.
The Rochester, New York-based company has been in talks with creditors on a possible reorganization plan that Chief Executive Antonio Perez hopes will enable it to emerge from Chapter 11 protection next year.
Kodak has shuttered its digital camera business and plans to stop selling inkjet printers. It is still exploring options to sell more than 1,100 digital patents after failing to win acceptable bids in an auction held in August.
The company filed for bankruptcy protection on Jan. 19 after failing to keep up as consumers and rivals shifted to digital photography from film photography. High pension costs have also weighed on Kodak.
The case is In re: Eastman Kodak Co, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-10202.
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the best-selling phone of 2000.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.