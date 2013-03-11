* Q4 loss more than triples
* 2012 operating loss in commercial imaging falls
March 11 Eastman Kodak Co
fourth-quarter loss more than tripled, but the camera pioneer
said on Monday that it is on track to emerge from bankruptcy in
the middle of 2013 as it shifts its business focus toward
printing from photography.
Kodak's quarterly net loss widened to $402 million from $117
million, as net sales fell 24 percent to $1.12 billion,
according to regulatory filings.
For all of 2012, Kodak's loss increased 80 percent to $1.38
billion, although the loss was $308 million excluding
reorganization and restructuring costs.
Full-year net sales dropped 20 percent to $4.11 billion,
reflecting what Kodak called economic weakness in some regions
and businesses, currency fluctuations, and the decision to exit
some businesses.
Kodak said it ended the year with $1.14 billion of cash.
Chief Executive Antonio Perez has been focusing Kodak on its
commercial imaging business, where the full-year operating loss
fell by one-third to $300 million, and shuttered its digital
camera business.
On March 1, Kodak said it expected to file a Chapter 11
reorganization plan in April.
The Rochester, New York-based company filed for bankruptcy
protection on Jan. 19, 2012 amid high pension costs, and a
failure to keep up as consumers and rivals shifted to digital
photography from film photography.
Kodak shares closed Monday up 3/10th of a cent at 20.2 cents
on the Pink Sheets.
The case is In re: Eastman Kodak Co, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-10202.