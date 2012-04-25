Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
April 25 Photo-sharing service Shutterfly Inc said there were no competing bids for Eastman Kodak Co's online photo services business that Shutterfly is set to buy for $23.8 million.
Eastman agreed to sell the business to Shutterfly last month, kicking off the bankrupt photography pioneer's relaunch as a slimmer company.
The companies plan to close the deal following final approval by the bankruptcy court, Shutterfly said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).