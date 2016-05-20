May 20 Guangdong Eastone Century Technology Co Ltd :

* Says the co pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 25, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on May 26

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2ZJKDk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)