BRIEF-Gartner announces intention to offer $600 mln in senior notes
* Commenced an unregistered offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
Oct 1 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service said on Tuesday it raised East Providence, Rhode Island's general obligation debt rating five notches to A from BB-plus, citing S&P's revised local GO criteria and the city's improving finances.
The upgrade also reflects the city's lower long-term pension liabilities, S&P credit analyst Victor Medeiros said in a statement.
The city also "significantly bolstered financial management controls" through a state-imposed budget commission, S&P said.
* Commenced an unregistered offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
LONDON, March 9 Banks' currency trading arms believe they can exempt teams of strategists from new European rules on research by changing their job titles and imposing hard limits on what they can say in public.
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rose to their highest since late December in line with a spike in Treasury yields due to growing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.