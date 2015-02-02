Feb 2 EastSideCapital SA :
* Said on Saturday that Aspesi Investments Limited acquired
749,961,383 shares of the company and currently holds 65.33 pct
of EastSideCapital SA
* Following an increase in the company's capital, Lexact
Solutions Limited has its stake in EastSideCapital reduced to
2.79 pct from 8.06 pct
* Following the increase in the company's capital, EBC
Solicitors SA has its stake in EastSideCapital reduced
to 20.69 pct from 60.44 pct
* The number of shares EBC Solicitors holds in
EastSideCapital has not changed and amounts to 240,570,280
* Pawel Ratynski, following the increase in the company's
capital, has his stake in the company decreased to 3.29 pct from
9.49 pct
* The number of shares Ratynski holds in EastSideCapital has
not changed and amounts to 37,786,235
