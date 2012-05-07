MANILA May 7 Medium-sized Philippine lender
East West Banking Corp jumped as much as 12 percent at
its market debut on Monday following a $120 million share
offering.
The country's second IPO this year, and the first for any
local bank since 2004, follows the $500 million maiden share
sale last month of GT Capital Holdings Inc, the
flagship of Philippine banking tycoon George Ty.
East West rose to as high as 20.70 pesos ($0.49) against its
IPO price of 18.50 pesos shortly after trades started, bucking
the general weakness in the broader market which slipped
0.5 percent in early deals after hitting new record peaks last
week.
East West, owned by one of the country's largest
family-owned conglomerates, Filinvest Development Corp,
intends to use the proceeds to fund expansion of bank branches
nationwide.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan acted as bookrunners
and international lead managers of the East West offering. Local
firm Unicapital Inc was the domestic lead underwriter.
($1 = 42.3350 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)