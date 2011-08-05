Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
* Seeks removal of deputy chairman David Michels at EGM
* Michels plans to step down from board at end 2011 (Adds response from easyJet)
LONDON Aug 5 EasyJet's largest shareholder and founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou has called for a shareholders' meeting to vote on the removal of David Michels as a director, part of a long-running dispute he has had with the company.
Haji-Ioannou, who along with his siblings holds around 38 percent of the low-cost airline, gave 11 reasons for the request on Friday, including the company's share price performance and a new aircraft order from Airbus.
Michels, easyJet's deputy chairman and senior independent director, announced in May he planned to step down from the board at the end of 2011.
EasyJet confirmed it had received the request.
"The board is disappointed that easyGroup has taken this step, which it views as an unnecessary distraction," easyJet said in a statement. "The board will write to easyJet shareholders in due course setting out its position."
Haji-Ioannou, better known as Stelios, said in June that he wanted to force a shareholder vote over easyJet's plans to buy new aircraft from EADS unit Airbus. (Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by David Jones and David Hulmes)
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.