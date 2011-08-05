* Seeks removal of deputy chairman David Michels at EGM

* Michels plans to step down from board at end 2011 (Adds response from easyJet)

LONDON Aug 5 EasyJet's largest shareholder and founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou has called for a shareholders' meeting to vote on the removal of David Michels as a director, part of a long-running dispute he has had with the company.

Haji-Ioannou, who along with his siblings holds around 38 percent of the low-cost airline, gave 11 reasons for the request on Friday, including the company's share price performance and a new aircraft order from Airbus.

Michels, easyJet's deputy chairman and senior independent director, announced in May he planned to step down from the board at the end of 2011.

EasyJet confirmed it had received the request.

"The board is disappointed that easyGroup has taken this step, which it views as an unnecessary distraction," easyJet said in a statement. "The board will write to easyJet shareholders in due course setting out its position."

Haji-Ioannou, better known as Stelios, said in June that he wanted to force a shareholder vote over easyJet's plans to buy new aircraft from EADS unit Airbus. (Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by David Jones and David Hulmes)