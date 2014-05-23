LONDON May 23 Discount hotel chain easyHotel is
to seek a share listing in London, in an offer which a source
familiar with the situation said could value the firm at 100
million pounds ($168 million).
The "super budget" hotel chain, set up by low-cost European
airline easyJet's founder Stelios Haji-Ioannu, said on
Friday that it would seek to raise 60 million pounds on the
London Stock Exhange's junior AIM market.
The firm said it is looking to raise capital to fund its
further expansion across major European cities. Its website
currently shows 18 easyHotels in Europe, plus two more in Dubai
and Johannesburg, with beds in central London offered for less
than 35 pounds a night.
Investec is leading the share offer.
($1=0.5931 British pounds)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Jane Barrett, Greg
Mahlich)