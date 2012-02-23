* 97 pct of investors excl Stelios vote for pay deal
LONDON, Feb 23 EasyJet Plc's
shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of a motion to award
its top executives a multi-million pound pay package, dealing a
blow to the airline's founder and largest shareholder Stelios
Haji-Ioannou who opposed the pay deal.
At its annual shareholder meeting on Thursday some 97
percent of easyJet investors, excluding Haji-Ioannou whose
family has a 38 percent stake, voted in favour of a motion to
approve a pay deal to award 10 executives shares worth some 8
million pounds ($12.5 million) over the next three years. Over
87 percent of easyJet's shareholders voted.
"EasyJet's shareholders have overwhelmingly voted with the
board and we thank them for their support," the airline's
chairman Michael Rake said, adding that the board would "review
the targets set for management for remuneration purposes".
The result is a big setback to Haji-Ioannou, better known as
Stelios, who has clashed with easyJet's board repeatedly over
the return on capital employed (ROCE) formula used by easyJet to
measure its performance. ROCE is linked to the long-term
incentives awarded to Chief Executive Carolyn McCall and other
senior executives.
Haji-Ioannou believes the formula used by easyJet inflates
the airline's performance and is unhappy that it does not
include the costs of leased planes and that balance sheet cash
is not included in its calculations.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
British corporate governance watchdog PIRC advised members
to vote against easyJet's remuneration report because of
concerns around its complexity, but Standard Life,
easyJet's second biggest institutional investor, backed the
board, along with M&G and Sanderson. Together they hold 17.5
percent of easyJet's shares.
Standard Life, which owns 6 percent, said it supported the
use of ROCE as a measure of financial performance but was
pleased that the board would review its usefulness.
"In the meantime, we believe that the targets the group has
adopted in relation to this measure are sufficiently
challenging," said Jonathan Cobb, an investment director at
Standard Life.
EasyJet delivered a 12.7 percent ROCE in the year to the end
of September 2011 -- beating a 12 percent target set by McCall.
The company believes the payout is justified as the airline
performed well during the period and paid its first dividend
after full-year profit rose a third.
Shares in easyJet, which have risen 17 percent so far this
year, were 1.2 percent down at 453.95 pence by 1145 GMT, valuing
the group at around 2 billion pounds.
Haji-Ioannou, who founded easyJet in 1995, quit the
airline's board in 2010 after a row over strategy. Since then he
has been critical of many of the airline's plans.
Executive pay has been under the spotlight since British
banks Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds were
bailed out with taxpayers' money in 2008.
Over 99 percent of the shares voted by investors, other than
those owned by the Haji-Ioannou family, were cast in favour of
the board's re-election.
($1 = 0.6383 British pounds)
