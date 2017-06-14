AIRSHOW-Two Iranian airlines plan to buy 73 Airbus jets
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
TOULOUSE, June 14 EasyJet could look at buying more A321neo aircraft in place of smaller A320neos as it seeks to grow in Europe, the British carrier's chief executive said on Wednesday.
"We are able to take more A321neos in our framework but we haven't as yet committed to taking any more... It will be on our radar as we go through the next 12-18 months", said Carolyn McCall in Toulouse as the carrier took delivery of its first A320neo jet.
The A320neo is easyJet's 300th plane and the new, more fuel efficient engines will help easyJet keep costs down. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
* 5-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TFL TO DELIVER A RANGE OF MAINTENANCE SERVICES ACROSS OVER 500 LOCATIONS Source text: http://bit.ly/2sYmaJG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 22 Orders below 4.40 euros ($4.91) in an initial public offering for Allied Irish Banks risk missing out, the listing's bookrunner said on Thursday.