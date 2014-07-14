PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 20
March 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 14 Easyjet Plc
* Has selected cfm international s.a. ("cfm") as its engine supplier to provide 270 engines
* Cfm to power order of 35 airbus current generation a320 aircraft and 100 airbus new generation a320neo aircraft
* Cfm will also provide engines for any future exercise of 100 purchase rights over new generation aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 19 Credit bureau Experian Plc has teamed up with technology firm Finicity to launch a new product aimed at speeding up the consumer lending process in the United States making it more digital.