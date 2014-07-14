July 14 Easyjet Plc

* Has selected cfm international s.a. ("cfm") as its engine supplier to provide 270 engines

* Cfm to power order of 35 airbus current generation a320 aircraft and 100 airbus new generation a320neo aircraft

* Cfm will also provide engines for any future exercise of 100 purchase rights over new generation aircraft