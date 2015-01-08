Jan 8 Easyjet Plc

* Chris Kennedy has advised board of his intention to leave easyJet in order to become chief financial officer of Arm Holdings Plc

* Terms of Kennedy's contract with easyjet require that he serve a notice period of up to one year

* Chris will continue with his existing responsibilities until a successor has been secured