LONDON Oct 3 easyJet plc :
* Easyjet's commercial and operational performance continues to
be robust
across the network
* Revenue per seat at constant currency likely to increase
between 5% and 5.5%
for the 6 months to 30 September
* This is compared to the previous guidance of "low to
mid-single digits".
* Second half costs are likely to be in line with the guidance
previously
* Sees 1.5% to 2% increase in cost per seat excluding fuel at
constant
currency.
* Revised expectation for FY pre-tax profit is now between £310
million and
£320 million
* This is compared with the previous expectation of a pre-tax
profit of £280
million to £300 million
* A third of seats in the first quarter of the year ending 30
September 2013
have now been sold,
* Near term economic outlook for Europe remains highly
uncertain