LONDON, June 6 easyJet plc : * May 2013 passengers up 3.4% to 5,609,351 from May 2012 * May 2013 load factor up 0.1 percent points to 88.1% from May 2012 * Year to May 2013 passengers up 5.6% to 60,048,534 * Year to May 2013 load factor up 0.7 percent points to 89.2%