BRIEF-IAG traffic and capacity rises in February
March 3 IAG February 2017 - group traffic and capacity statistics
Dec 5 easyJet plc : * Passengers1 in November 4,255,978, up 3.4 percent * November load factor 2 89.0% -0.6pp * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
March 3 IAG February 2017 - group traffic and capacity statistics
LONDON, March 3 WPP, the world's largest advertising group, cut its 2017 sales forecasts on Friday and its shares tumbled as a tough economic environment forced rivals and clients to fight over every dollar of marketing budgets.
PARIS, March 2 French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux is no longer planning to reduce investments in Britain, which it had considered following the country's vote to leave the European Union, after "a good first quarter", its co-CEO told Reuters.