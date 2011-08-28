LONDON Aug 28 EasyJet is mulling the
payment of a one-off special dividend in November to placate its
largest shareholder and founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, The Sunday
Times newspaper reported.
Haji-Ioannou, who along with his siblings holds around 38
percent of the low-cost airline, has been involved in a
long-running dispute with the company.
The paper said the easyJet board had discussed payment of a
special dividend but no decision has been taken. It cited
analysts as saying the payout could be as high as 100 million
pounds ($162.3 million).
EasyJet was not immediately available for comment.
In July, Haji-Ioannou said he wanted a shareholder vote over
the airline's plans to by new aircraft from Airbus and earlier
this month he called for a shareholders' meeting to vote on the
removal of David Michels as a director.
($1 = 0.616 British Pounds)
