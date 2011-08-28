LONDON Aug 28 EasyJet is mulling the payment of a one-off special dividend in November to placate its largest shareholder and founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, The Sunday Times newspaper reported.

Haji-Ioannou, who along with his siblings holds around 38 percent of the low-cost airline, has been involved in a long-running dispute with the company.

The paper said the easyJet board had discussed payment of a special dividend but no decision has been taken. It cited analysts as saying the payout could be as high as 100 million pounds ($162.3 million).

EasyJet was not immediately available for comment.

In July, Haji-Ioannou said he wanted a shareholder vote over the airline's plans to by new aircraft from Airbus and earlier this month he called for a shareholders' meeting to vote on the removal of David Michels as a director. ($1 = 0.616 British Pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by David Holmes)