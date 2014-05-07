LONDON May 7 British low-cost carrier easyJet
said it would be the first airline to use drones to help
maintain its fleet to keep a lid on its costs.
The airline said drones - aircraft that do not have a pilot
on board - would be used to carry out aircraft checks, cutting
down on the time it takes to make inspections, and it would also
replace printed charts and log books with electronic ones to cut
onboard weight and save on fuel costs.
"We are applying a range of new technologies to the aviation
sector for the first time to help us run our fleet of aircraft
more effectively, efficiently and safely," the FTSE 100
airline's Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said in a statement on
Wednesday.
It said it would start using drones next year after trials
in coming months.
Shares in easyJet were trading up 2.2 percent at 1,703 pence
at 0842 GMT, after it earlier said the later timing of Easter
helped boost its April passenger numbers by 10 percent compared
to the year earlier period.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)