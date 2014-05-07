(Adds details, quotes)
By Sarah Young
LUTON, Southern England May 7 British low-cost
airline easyJet said it would become the first airline
to use remote-controlled drones to inspect planes on the ground
as part of its latest push to improve efficiency and lower its
costs.
At its tangerine-coloured headquarters in Luton, easyJet on
Wednesday showcased the drone, a robot threaded with
multi-coloured wires, just bigger than a football and propelled
by six rotors, flying it around the wings of one its aircraft.
The airline said drones could cut inspections of aircraft
which had been hit by lightning, for example, from more than a
day to a matter of hours. That would get the aircraft back in
the air faster, cutting maintenance time and saving it money.
The company intends to focus on costs to help drive its
growth. The drones, which could be operational by next year, are
just one of the technologies it is looking at. Others include
using 3-D virtual-reality goggles to allow engineers checking
planes at airports to be aided by teams at headquarters.
"We currently ... have got our engineering reliability to
about as high as we can using current methods," Ian Davies,
easyJet's engineering director, said at a press conference at
the company's headquarters at Luton airport.
"We now have decided to see what technologies do we need to
develop to eliminate all technical delays or if we have acts of
God, how can we quickly examine the aircraft and get it back
into service."
Seven out of 1,000 easyJet departures are affected by a
technical issue, Davies said. He wants to cut that to zero by
2020.
For example, easyJet said each fault that causes a flight to
be delayed overnight can cost the airline around 15,000 pounds
($25,500) as it pays to put affected passengers up in a hotel.
About 100 flights a year are delayed at least one day due to
technical reasons, while lightning strikes about a plane a day,
putting it out of action for days while checks take place.
EasyJet declined to say how much money the new technologies,
would save overall, calling that incremental. Replacing heavy
log books with tablets on planes is expected to cut fuel costs
by around $500,000 each year, it said.
Investment in the new technologies is now in the "tens of
thousands to hundreds of thousands of pounds", Davies said, and
that will grow as the technologies were proven.
"The goal is that we're the first adopters. But by the time
somebody else has got it, we will have moved on again. They will
always be trying to catch us up," he said.
EasyJet's share price has risen 13 percent so far in 2014,
helped in March by a 25 percent upgrade to its first-half
results forecast, resulting from tight cost control and the
popularity of its allocated seating programme.
The company's stock was trading up 2.2 percent at 1,704
pence at 1356 GMT, after it earlier said the later timing of
Easter helped boost its April passenger numbers by 10 percent
compared to the year earlier period.
