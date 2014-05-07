(Adds details, quotes)

By Sarah Young

LUTON, Southern England May 7 British low-cost airline easyJet said it would become the first airline to use remote-controlled drones to inspect planes on the ground as part of its latest push to improve efficiency and lower its costs.

At its tangerine-coloured headquarters in Luton, easyJet on Wednesday showcased the drone, a robot threaded with multi-coloured wires, just bigger than a football and propelled by six rotors, flying it around the wings of one its aircraft.

The airline said drones could cut inspections of aircraft which had been hit by lightning, for example, from more than a day to a matter of hours. That would get the aircraft back in the air faster, cutting maintenance time and saving it money.

The company intends to focus on costs to help drive its growth. The drones, which could be operational by next year, are just one of the technologies it is looking at. Others include using 3-D virtual-reality goggles to allow engineers checking planes at airports to be aided by teams at headquarters.

"We currently ... have got our engineering reliability to about as high as we can using current methods," Ian Davies, easyJet's engineering director, said at a press conference at the company's headquarters at Luton airport.

"We now have decided to see what technologies do we need to develop to eliminate all technical delays or if we have acts of God, how can we quickly examine the aircraft and get it back into service."

Seven out of 1,000 easyJet departures are affected by a technical issue, Davies said. He wants to cut that to zero by 2020.

For example, easyJet said each fault that causes a flight to be delayed overnight can cost the airline around 15,000 pounds ($25,500) as it pays to put affected passengers up in a hotel. About 100 flights a year are delayed at least one day due to technical reasons, while lightning strikes about a plane a day, putting it out of action for days while checks take place.

EasyJet declined to say how much money the new technologies, would save overall, calling that incremental. Replacing heavy log books with tablets on planes is expected to cut fuel costs by around $500,000 each year, it said.

Investment in the new technologies is now in the "tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of pounds", Davies said, and that will grow as the technologies were proven.

"The goal is that we're the first adopters. But by the time somebody else has got it, we will have moved on again. They will always be trying to catch us up," he said.

EasyJet's share price has risen 13 percent so far in 2014, helped in March by a 25 percent upgrade to its first-half results forecast, resulting from tight cost control and the popularity of its allocated seating programme.

The company's stock was trading up 2.2 percent at 1,704 pence at 1356 GMT, after it earlier said the later timing of Easter helped boost its April passenger numbers by 10 percent compared to the year earlier period. ($1 = 0.5885 British Pounds) (Editing by Larry King)